Congratulations, Angela Pearson, special projects manager, at the Mayor’s Office of the City of St. Louis! Pearson will be honored as a St. Louis young leader at the St. Louis American Foundation’s twelfth annual Salute to Young Leaders Networking Awards Reception, presented by Midwest BankCentre, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. See full list of honorees in the St. Louis American article Class of 2023 Young Leader recipients selected.
Angela Pearson is a 2023 St. Louis American Foundation Young Leader
