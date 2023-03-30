While turnout was low in St. Louis city and St. Louis County in races earlier this year, its leaders are urging voters to show up in force for the April 4 elections to decide historic St. Louis Board of Aldermen races and other critical ballot issues.
“Voting is one way we can make change in our communities,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“Cast a no-excuse absentee ballot ahead of Election Day or head to the polls to make your voice heard this election."
For the first time in its history, St. Louis’ Board of Estimate and Apportionment is comprised of three women elected officials. Joining Jones on the Board of E&A are Comptroller Darlene Green and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green.
The comptroller, who has served in her office since 1996 and was reelected in 2021, said voters should realize the importance of the Board of Aldermen races.
“This election is the first step in defining how well the new streamlined legislative body will do at the very important job of delivering adequate city services to our community,” she said.
“I’m very hopeful that this new beginning brings about a great future.”
Megan Green, the first woman to serve as BOA president, is running unopposed after her election in November. Her first five months in office were in completion of the term for former BOA President Lewis Reed, who resigned and later pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.
“Local governance has everyday implications for residents. Our Aldermen and Alderwomen determine how we allocate city funding and which laws we enact,” said Green. “That’s why next week’s election is so important. The choices voters make on April 4th will shape the future of city services, public safety and economic growth in our city. Addressing those issues on a city-wide level, not on a ward-by-ward basis, is how we’re going to make progress as a city. It’s how we’re going to change our circumstances locally and our reputation nationally.”
Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County executive, said “elections matter.”
“In the county, there is always an election that is won by a handful of votes.”
City, county cannabis sales tax
Both St. Louis city and St. Louis County voters can approve a 3% sales tax on purchases of recreational marijuana on April 4.
Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 on November 8, 2022, which legalized adult recreational use of marijuana. The measure earned 53% of ballots cast. The state had legalized the use of medical marijuana with 65% of the vote four years earlier.
A 6% state was immediately included, and the ballot measure authorized local governments to add a 3% sales tax. During February, the first month that cannabis purchases were legal, Missouri netted over $100 million.
The county would use the funds for general purposes including police, parks and roads, and the county executive said most of the tax sales revenue would be spent on public safety.
“The revenue goes into the general fund. 69% of the general fund goes to public safety. Of that, 48% goes to the police department itself,” Page said Wednesday.
Page said the annual revenue stream will help address the annual $40 million gap between revenues and expenditures in the county.
He added that, unlike many municipalities, St. Louis County has not raised its property tax rate in 40 years.
“Sales taxes are expected to grow over time.” Page said.
“Of course, sales taxes are more volatile, things depend on the economy.”
Page said Proposition M passage would create “an important source of revenue to support the good services the residents of St. Louis County are used to.”
“If you don’t purchase marijuana, you don’t pay the tax.
The sales tax question will be on more than 100 Missouri counties and municipalities for the April ballot including Kansas City and St. Charles County.
The proposed tax is comparable to several cities including East St. Louis, Ill. 3%; Boulder, Colorado - 3.5%; Chicago 3%; Springfield, Illinois - 3%; and Portland, Oregon - 3%.
If voters approve Prop M, the additional 3% sales tax would only apply to marijuana purchased for recreational use.
The ballot measure is simply called “Proposition” on the city ballot. The measure to include the proposition on the ballot was approved by a 26-0 vote of the Board of Aldermen [with two absent members.]
If the ballot measure passes in Kansas City, Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing to use the additional tax revenues to address illegal dumping, homelessness, and funding violence prevention programs.
