Area Resources for Community and Human Services [ARCHS] is partnering with United 4 Children to support early educators working with infants, toddlers, and preschool children.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Office of Childhood awarded three grants valued at $4 million to ARCHS, who with United 4 Children, will create three new regional collaborative networks – Home-based Child Care, Infant Toddler Child Care, and Preschool Child Care.
The organizations will collaborate with early educators to achieve goals through coaching, training, and connections to resources during either a three-month or six-month period.
“This is the largest investment ever by the state of Missouri for early childhood professional development in the St. Louis region. ARCHS and United 4 Children will collaborate to implement, manage, and enhance these innovative programs,” said ARCHS’ Chief Executive Officer Wendell E. Kimbrough.
ARCHS and United 4 Children have provided strategic on-site consulting and technical assistance for early educators for more than 10 years. The organizations provide leadership and business training that enhances the region’s early childcare workforce.
“We are excited to see such a strong state investment in supporting early learning and early educators in the St. Louis area. These programs will provide regional support to early childhood educators to help build the preschool to promise pipeline and ensure that children enter Kindergarten safe, healthy, and ready to learn,” said United 4 Children Executive Director Deanna Finch.
According to Kimbrough, ARCHS’ mission is to improve the lives of children and families facing disparities and disadvantages in St. Louis’ most resource deprived communities.
“ARCHS works to disrupt generational poverty by advancing lifelong learning,” he said.
It is one of Missouri's 20 officially designated community partnership organizations through the Family and Community Trust (FACT).
To learn more, visit stlarchs.org and united4children.org
