In the ongoing challenge to end food insecurity, which has a significant long-term impact on moms and babies, Bank of America has awarded Operation Food Search [OFS] a $25,000 grant to support the Fresh Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts initiative.
Seventy-five babies were delivered during a 24-month Fresh Rx pilot study, where moms were supplied with healthy, nutritious food.
During that time, depressive symptoms in moms decreased by 14% and the low-birthweight rate was 5.3% points lower than Medicaid funded individuals in St. Louis City.
It is estimated that preventing low-birthweight deliveries has already saved $189,000 in healthcare costs during the pilot program.
This program connects pregnant individuals and their families who are experiencing food insecurity with fresh, local food and resources for a healthy household.
It also provides nutritional education and counseling, mental health support when needed and support for ensuring other basic needs are met.
“Their support of our Fresh Rx program will allow OFS to continue helping moms and babies have healthier outcomes during this crucial time in their lives,” she said.
“Bank of America is a multi-year donor to OFS and a committed partner in community work.”
OFS is partnering with all Medicaid health plans, SSM clinics, and the Social Policy Institute at Washington University to launch a randomized control trial of the Fresh Rx program to determine how Medicaid can promote food security and better birth outcomes for all Missouri families.
Bank of America works with nonprofit partners and local organizations in St. Louis to improve economic mobility and create a thriving and healthy community.
The bank’s grant and partnership will support OFS’s efforts to provide nutrient-dense meals to families.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd.
It provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity, including food and services to 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 27 Missouri and Illinois counties.
To learn more about OFS and how people can access their services, call (314) 726-5355 or visit OperationFoodSearch.org.
