People’s Health Centers was founded as a free clinic in 1972 by community activists and medical students in a storefront at Kingsbury and Des Peres in University City.
The late Betty Jean Kerr joined them in 1975 and would become Kerr People’s Health Centers CEO and a civic stalwart in healthcare. She helped the provider grow to over 200 staffers, including doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, and mental health counselors, at three sites.
The Betty Jean Kerr Scholarship was established in 2007 to support People’s Health Centers employees, and immediate family members, who are pursuing degrees in health care.
Awards are made to undergraduate and graduate students in an amount of $1,000 per academic year. Past Scholars who received funding have pursued education in nursing, pharmacy, dental, social work, and human services.
Twelve recipients for the 2023 Fall semester were honored at a recent scholarship awards ceremony. Kerr passed away in September 2020, and the collegiate financial support continues her legacy in supporting the aspiration and educational dreams of future health care and advocates for health care equity in our underserved communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.