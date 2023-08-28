After 25 years, Phil Horton left the NASCAR series to join Indy Car racing, and now serves as coach of the Colton Herta pit crew team which competed in Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
“I’ve been at it awhile. I just switched over this year,” said the veteran Horton.
Joining Horton with Herta’s No. 26 team, which qualified second for the race on the 1.25-mile WWT oval, is Phil Horton, who assists with tire changes during Indy Car races.
St. Louis County Police Officer Eva Millar-Galvan performed a stirring version of the National Anthem minutes before the command of “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
Millar-Galvan, who has also opened a St. Louis Blues game and the Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event with the Star-Spangled Banner, has been with the County police for 20 years and serves as a coordinator and advisor with the Cadet Program.
A native of Barbados who moved to the U.S. as a child, Galvan never had any formal singing training.
“My mom was a singer, I guess I inherited her singing skills. My sister inherited her cooking skills; I can’t cook,” she said with a smile."
