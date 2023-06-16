Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) recently celebrated its annual Recognition Ceremony at Edward Jones Headquarters.
BGCSTL Mathews-Dickey Club Director Tom Sullivan was honored for his 50 years of service, and staff members received National Service to Youth recognition in five and ten-year increments.
“All of our honorees tonight are dedicated to youth development, and the Alumni Hall of Honor is the shining example of the work we do to prepare members for great futures,” said BGCSTL President Dr. Flint Fowler said,
Six former BGCSTL Club members received accolades for their career achievements, community involvement, and accomplishments with an induction into BGCSTL’s Alumni Hall of Honor.
State Sen. Brian Williams acknowledged his mother who was in the audience before sharing how much the Club influenced his life.
“Being raised by a single mother, it was comforting to know the Club was there as a support system. Growing up in North County, the club involvement kept me out of trouble. It reminded me of my purpose. My time at the Club led and shaped me to be who I am today,” he said.
Chloe R. Woods, an attorney, Air Force veteran, and training facilitator traveled from Arizona to be part of the evening.
“Bright futures start at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis,” she said.
“Being a product of a single mom with a father incarcerated while I was growing up, BGCSTL exposed me to things I would not have had access to. Instead of being home alone as a latchkey kid, I was learning teamwork, sportsmanship, developing friendships, and working with others.”
Calvin Phillips II, an Oracle software development manager, said “the Club started out as a fun and safe place for me to hang out over the summer.”
“As I grew older, it became much more than that. It became a place where I learned how to prepare myself to be an adult through volunteering, mentorship, and conferences. It became a place that gave me opportunities to travel to many places and even do public speaking in front of my peers. It became an extended family of friends and mentors.”
Chelsey Selvey – Kiner, UPS Human Resources- GEO services specialist, told the audience “I was an only child for seven years, so it allowed me to get to know other kids besides my cousins. My aunt Phillis Selvey worked as the game room director, and my uncle Ed Selvey worked as the gym director in the 90’s; it was an adopted family idea that we would all be Boys & Girls Club members.”
Ja-Mes “Jay” Watson III, a civil engineer, said after joining the Club at age 7 “I quickly joined the sports teams building a lifelong bond that continues today.”
“The Club was important for me in the intangible, soft skills category as well. We learned both informal and formal lessons in history, politics, communication, and acting.
“I cannot understate the importance baseball played in my life, and my exposure to the sport came through The Club’s rich connection to Sportsman Park, the St. Louis Browns, and St. Louis Cardinals. I went on to play college baseball at Morehouse College. I truly believe my upbringing in Club baseball was pivotal to instilling the drive and toughness needed to play at the collegiate level.”
“The Club saved my life,” said Fe’Dale Waters – BGC club director and a pathologist who works for the Medical Examiner’s office. “There was a moment when I considered turning to the streets. I considered becoming a part of a gang to be cool. However, my mother had a different objective in mind. She asked me what I would like to do with my life. I said I would like to play baseball or basketball. We then walked to the Herbert Hoover Club to a Jr. Cardinals baseball practice, where I met Reggie Jones—that moment changed my life for the better. Now it’s time for some young people to stand on my shoulders.”
To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and to support kids and teens around the country, please visit bgcstl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.