Before Bubba Wallace competed in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, he spent a hot Friday afternoon with McDonald’s uber-entrepreneur Jimmy Williams and members of the
community Wallace is honored to represent as NASCAR’s lone Black driver.
Wallace returned to the East S., Louis McDonalds on 24th Street for the second consecutive career, and he called the family friendly event “amazing.”
“It was such a hit last year for the local community,” Wallace said. “It’s so cool.”
With a heat index nearing 100, Wallace spent time with youths and fans signing autographs and sharing photo opportunities. He also staffed the carryout window and handed meals to customers.
“I realize what the 23XI Team [with co-owner Michael Jordan] means and all those we represent. It’s about diversity,” Wallace said.
“It’s good to celebrate in my hometown,” said Williams, who now owns and operates 27 McDonald’s franchises in the St. Louis area. The McDonald’s location where Wallace made his appearance is at the same location where Williams first worked his first job as a 16-year-old.
“Bubba is just fantastic to come over and spend some time with this community. I love the fact he’s here talking about opportunities. Very rarely do you see an African American who’s racing cars. Very rarely do you see someone who can come into our community and talk about racing, but also talk about STEM.”
Wallace called the rally “an important initiative.”
“Jimmy and myself and McDonald’s, so it’s a perfect fit for us to be here,” Wallace said. “I think if we both think about it, it’s incredible we’re here representing a big brand.”
Wallace was joined by NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick and the rally included giveaways, bounce houses, yard games, a mobile video game truck, and DJS.
Wallace also met with students Friday from East St. Louis schools and the Jackie Joyner Kersee summer camp. Kersee was grand marshal of the Enjoy Illinois 300 and had the honor of triumphantly saying “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
The Raceway also hosted its inaugural JJK 5K on Saturday June 3, with hundreds of participants joining in the walk/run event.
STEM Lane was also open during race weekend, which offered families fun, firsthand STEM related activities and exhibits.
Xavier Jones, who walked more than two miles to attend his Yeatman Middle School graduation at Harris-Stowe State University, was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the track with his brother Devin before taking in the race on Sunday. Jones told the St. Louis American last week that he aspired to be a NASCAR driver and study mechanical engineering.
The 23XI team heard his inspirational story and set up the tour.
“For a young kid to be interested in that, we just thought that was super cool. When we heard his story of walking to his graduation, we were like, this is amazing,” Kreig Robinson, director of equity, inclusion, and belonging for 23XI Racing told FOX2
“He has what it takes to be an engineer or a data scientist, or even a driver in the sport.”
Jones’ favorite driver is Kyle Busch, and he was able to meet the driver who would go on to win Sunday’s race. He met Wallace and shared the news that Busch is the racer he cheers on.
“It shows the work ethic, first and foremost, to be a good race car driver these days, and being able to set aside the time to study, look at film, and review data, all that sort of stuff,” Busch said.
“For (Xavier) it shows a little bit of that first installment. From there, the sky’s the limit.”
As for the race, it was a rough day for Wallace and 23XI team.
It was a rough afternoon for 23XI Racing as Wallace was five laps away from scoring another top-ten finish before a brake rotor failed on his No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota. He would finish 30th because of the breakdown. Reddick spun in the opening laps of the race, and again towards the end to finish 35th.
