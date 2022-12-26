Congresswoman Cori Bush announced $18.4 million in Community Project Funding is headed to the region as part of the 2023 government funding package.
Bush said the resources respond directly to “some of the most pressing needs in St. Louis, including housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.”
“St. Louis sent me to Congress to deliver. I am elated to say that with these funds, we are doing just that,” said Bush.
[My office] partnered with grassroots organizations, nonprofits, and local governments to secure over $18 million in funding directly for St. Louis.
“These investments will advance projects that will create jobs, enhance public safety, deliver public health services, build new affordable housing units, support our youth, families and workers, and strengthen our communities.”
The federal investments in 15 projects include:
$3,000,000 for the Power4STL, St. Louis for facilities and equipment
$1,498,853 for the A Red Circle - North County Community Nexus
$750,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs Capital Projects
$2,423,000 for the Center for Economic Advancement at Covenant House Missouri
$750,000 for the City of Kinloch Dunbar Gardens Renovations
$70,000 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, St. Louis for student mental health and anti-violence programs
$3,000,000 for Better Family Life’s LifeHouse Phase I of the Page Revitalization Initiative
$685,000 for the City of St Louis - Improvement of 911 Dispatch System
$1,812,891 for the LIFE Housing Project
$990,000 for the Public Wi-Fi for St. Louis Housing Authority Residents
$380,000 for the Seed St. Louis for STEM education programs
$1,000,000 for the SSM Health - St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis for facilities and equipment
$252,713 for the St. Louis Public Schools for CTE programs in construction trades, including scholarships for technical college program.
$1,000,000 for the UAW Labor Employment and Training Corporation, St. Louis for job training in the automotive services industry
$750,000 for the Urban League Plaza Property Improvements
This funding came as part of the 12-bill Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 that passed through the House on December 23, 2022, and awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.
Bush said the package contains “many life-saving provisions.”
“More than half of the package – $858 billion – prioritizes excessive spending on war and weapons over vital domestic priorities like removing restrictions on and expanding reproductive health care, ending the unhoused crisis, acting urgently to address climate change, adopting widespread health-based approaches to gun violence and public safety, and so much more,” she said.
“St. Louis, rest assured, I will continue to fight for domestic priorities that strengthen our community’s social safety net while refusing to accept an ever-ballooning defense budget that already exceeds the defense spending of the next nine countries combined.
“Nor can we accept the continued outrageous spending on inhumane and harmful anti-Black and anti-immigrant policies that increase policing, incarceration, and abuse.
