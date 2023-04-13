Radio and community icon Carol Daniel announced Thursday that she is retiring from KMOX-AM after 28 years on the air.
"It is really hard to believe I have been a news anchor at KMOX for 28 years. There were times when I didn't know how I was going to make it,” Daniel said.
“Working such a demanding job as a young wife, while raising children with my husband, Patrick was at times, a struggle. However, I was blessed with so much encouragement and community support along the way that I couldn't help but succeed!"
"Thank you, St. Louis, for receiving me and holding me up!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.