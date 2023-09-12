For decades, the former Carter Carburetor manufacturing building just south of the Herber Hoover Boys and Girls Club stood as a toxic eyesore along Grand Avenue.
While its has since been removed, the Superfund site will be transformed into a youth golf center with a St. Louis Community Development Administration [CDA] Neighborhood Transformation grant.
The golf center, which will be developed through a partnership between HHBGC and the PGA REACH Gateway Foundation, is among recipients receiving more than $10.2 million in total grants for dozens of respective projects.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the proposed projects are in Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) and Economic Justice Index areas in the city.
A series of grants totaling over $18 million were announced in early August for production of 952 affordable housing units was announced in August.
"Through these grants, the city is investing in the future, fostering development that is rooted in equity, sustainability, and community collaboration,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones in a release.
“These projects were all proposed by community organizations and will be empowered through the City’s strategic deployment of ARPA dollars.”
Neighborhood Transformation Grants were announced in March 2023 to seek community-driven proposals for housing production, proactive development, home repair, neighborhood beautification, and capacity building.
"Our commitment to proactive development, neighborhood beautification, and strategic project implementation underlines CDA’s mission of reversing decades of disinvestment and investing in community and grassroots organizations,” said Nahuel Fefer, CDA executive director.
Proactive development projects for non-profit service agencies and neighborhood groups received backing for site acquisition, environmental remediation, and construction plans for housing, childcare services, food initiatives, and health services.
Included are:
-The Favored Foundation for Strengthening Families is converting an LRA-owned building into an early childhood education center in Hamilton Heights.
-Cornerstone Corporation’s implementation of the weCollab West End Plan through the development of community space in a former Prop NS property and LRA-owned lot in the West End.
-St. Louis Art Place Initiative’s renovation of LRA homes.
-The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis and PGA REACH Gateway Foundation youth golf center.
"With the 5908 Etzel project, we are creating a vibrant community-based space where resident leaders and Cornerstone families can thrive while they heal, imagine, and build the West End renaissance together,” said Monique Thomas, Cornerstone Corporation executive director.
“It will serve as a permanent place for the living, breathing community work and resident activation of weCollab, and a place of rest for our renters.”
Kaveh Razani, St. Louis Art Place Initiative co-director, said its grant will be used to “continue work with our neighbors and partners in Gravois Park in building wealth and equity for local artists, not only through homeownership, but in creating cultural opportunities at the block level.”
“We appreciate having the far-reaching impacts of our work recognized with this award.”
In addition, the CDA also distributed $3.37 million in Neighborhood Beautification grants to back projects designed to increase visual appeal and vibrancy of city neighborhoods.
Projects include taming vacant lots, enhancing parks and community gardens, and litter clean-up programs. These initiatives seek to transform underutilized areas into community hubs.
-North Newstead Association and SLACO will receive funding to scale their clean-up programs in over a dozen city neighborhoods.
-Grassroots neighborhood groups including the Revitalization of Baden Association, Gravois Park Block Link Neighborhood Association, Lewis Place Historical Preservation, Dutchtown Main Streets, Hope in the Ville, and Old North St. Louis Restoration Group will be funded to expand lot maintenance, dumping prevention, and beautification/gardening initiatives.
-College Hill Foundation will expand its celebrated lavender farm with its grant.
“The grant will allow us to expand our beautification and stabilization efforts in College Hill by converting vacant lots and replacing them with beautiful lavender and other plants,” said Fred Kimbrough, College Hill Foundation executive director.
“The lavender gardens also employ residents and other people who are in need of economic opportunities.”
CDA prioritized projects in the city’s most distressed communities as well as projects near public transit, schools, and other community assets. Projects addressing LRA-owned vacant buildings and development of city vacant lots were also prioritized.
For a list of all projects that received grants, please visit www.stlouis-mo.gov/cda
