The St. Louis Chapter of Chums, Inc., had down on the farm fun to support its literacy support programs on June 4, 2023.
The "Barnyard Hoedown” cultivated resources for literacy workshops for parents and children, renewable scholarships, and life enrichment. “Farmwear chic" was the attire style and the sold-out event was held at an area farm where boxed lunches were served along with entertainment.
Beverly Williams is Chums St. Louis president, and the “Hoedown” chair was Cynthia Young.
The Chums is a non-profit organization that is part of the National organization of Chums. It has provided over $150,000 scholarships to area students and supports organizations including Gateway 180 Homeless Shelter, Eye See Me African American Bookstore (hosting literacy programs, workshops, and giving books to children), donating clothing and gifts to families in need, and more.
The St. Louis Chapter of Chums was incorporated in April 1980 in and is one of more than 40 chapters across the nation. It provides opportunities for women to meet in friendship and fun. It encourages a spirit of helpfulness and to use their talents in service to the community.
The local chapter received proclamations from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, and Gov. Mike Parson designating March 4, 2023, St. Louis Chums Day. The Chums held a Mardi Gras fundraiser that evening at the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.
The first chapter was founded by three women at Virginia State University in 1946 and is observing its 77th anniversary this year. It has grown into a national organization that promotes civic, cultural, educational, and social improvements.
The organization’s national motto is "Listen to the children, enrich their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.