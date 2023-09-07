A work requirement that slowed St. Louis’ attempt to fill open opposition has been lifted, and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones could not be happier.
She recently joined with city employees to promote available job openings after the state law allowing the city to lift the residency requirement was enacted.
The city’s Department of Personnel has lifted the residency requirement for all employees, allowing St. Louis to recruit talent from outside city limits. A list of open positions can be found on the City’s website at stlouis-mo.gov/jobs.
“At each of my department tours, I’ve heard first-hand how city employees take pride in the work they do to serve the residents of St. Louis,” said Jones. “Lifting the residency requirement opens doors to dedicated public servants throughout the region who want to join a diverse and dynamic team that makes positive change in our city. Just as we have invested in City workers with raises, I believe this new step will help us become more competitive in hiring and retention.”
According to the National League of Cities, local government workforce has declined 4.5% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In St. Louis, the lifting of the residency requirement eliminates boundaries that inhibit the ability for the city to recruit and retain quality employees. The city currently has approximately 700 open positions across nearly all departments, with the city prioritizing applicants for 9-1-1 dispatchers, refuse truck drivers, utility workers, tree trimmers, and more.
“Working at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the residency requirement would have forced me to choose between my job and my family,” said Jerry Moore, an employee of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport planning team. “I am so grateful that I have the opportunity to serve St. Louis while keeping the flexibility to raise my family.”
The airport will need more employees soon.
Southwest Airlines will add seasonal nonstop service between St. Louis and Los Cabos, Mexico on March 9, 2024. The route complements seasonal service to resume the same day between St. Louis and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Also beginning March 9, the carrier resumes seasonal service on weekends between St. Louis and three coastal destinations in Florida: Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach.
Daily nonstop service restored between St. Louis and San Francisco (SFO) beginning March 7, 2024.
“Our passengers have been patient, but we are grateful that Southwest Airlines realizes the demand in St. Louis for non-stop service to the Bay Area,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.
“With the return of flights to San Francisco, St. Louis passengers now have the option of traveling to anyone of the three Bay Area airports.”
In March 2023, Southwest scheduled a total of 712 flights each week. In comparison, the airline next March will increase their scheduled flights by 119 for a total of 831 weekly.
City employees have received pay raises for the past two years, in addition to ratifying contracts with better pay raises and benefits with nearly all employee unions.
This change impacts all city workers, but full-time employees who occupy public safety/emergency response positions must maintain a primary residence within a one-hour response time of their regularly assigned place of work.
Decisions on remote work will be made by appointing authorities in individual departments.
