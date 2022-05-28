Article 1, Section 1 of the Missouri State Constitution states, “That all political power is vested in and derived from the people; that all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”
We know that our government works better when we the people have the freedom to elect representatives who accurately reflect the people they serve. But right now, our political system allows political parties and entrenched special interests to dictate who wins our elections. This means that regular Missourians can feel ignored or cast aside. The Better Elections amendment is a solution to make sure that voters have the power to choose their politicians – not the other way around.
Our current elections force us to choose between the lesser of two evils, which gives us the same result year after year – politicians who are more accountable to special interests than they are to voters. This is a type of voter suppression in and of itself because our elections right now are so toxic, partisan, and predictable that many simply choose not to participate.
The reforms laid out in the Better Elections amendment will help turn the tide by giving voters more meaningful choices and increasing representation in our elections that we are sorely lacking today. In fact, localities with instant runoff or ranked choice voting have been shown to increase representation by women and people of color.
Studies have also shown that candidates who run in a system proposed by the amendment are more likely to reach out to voters in-person and less likely to use nasty campaign tactics because they need to earn the support of voters across the board.
This has led to increased voter turnout in several elections. We’re already seeing misinformation being pushed by those who stand to lose their chokehold on our elections, but the reality is that the Better Elections amendment is quite straightforward.
If passed, every voter would cast the same ballot in the primary election with all the candidates listed, regardless of party. The top four vote getters would move on to the general election in November, where voters have the choice to rank their preferences, or simply vote for their top candidate.
If a candidate receives over 50% of the vote, they would be declared the winner. If no candidate receives majority support, the last place candidate is removed and those who ranked them first would have their vote go to their second choice. This way, a true majority of voters would determine a winner who truly reflects the will of the people.
The ‘powers that be’ have a vested interest in maintaining the status quo because they know that if the Better Elections amendment passes, voters will have more power. But if we stand together, we can take this historic step forward to ensure that, as our constitution guarantees, “all political power is vested in and derived from the people.”
To learn more about the amendment and to lend your support, visit www.BetterElectionsMO.com.
The Rev. Michelle Higgins is senior pastor of Saint John’s Church, The Beloved Community
