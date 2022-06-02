According to Proverbs 22:1 “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches.”
Back in February, I wrote about Abraham Bolden, an East St. Louis native and Chicago resident who was chosen by JFK to become the first African American Secret Service agent to serve on a presidential detail.
Now 87, Bolden described in his book “The Echo from Dealey Plaza” how, after reporting slackness among others in Kennedy’s detail, that he was, by his description, framed on trumped-up charges and eventually served three years of a six-year federal sentence for allegedly accepting a bribe in exchange for attempting to sell a Secret Service file.
And for the past 60 years, Bolden has maintained his innocence and fought to clear his name with every president from LBJ to President Joe Biden.
On April 26, 2022, Biden pardoned Bolden. The White House issued a statement which read, in part, that “He has steadfastly maintained his innocence, arguing that he was targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service.”
Bolden’s reaction was one of appreciation. On his Facebook page he wrote, “Thank you everyone for your support. You and your prayers made this happen.”
He also had words of gratitude for President Biden, saying that “I accept this pardon and justifiable action by President Joe Biden with sincere gratitude.”
However appropriate, the pardon won’t restore the 60-plus years that Bolden lost in terms of his dignity and peace of mind. During that time, he lost infinite opportunities to profit from a career of service. His wife, who stood by him and encouraged him to author his book, passed away as well as a supportive daughter. They never got to see his good name restored.
Yet, despite all these things, Bolden has remained remarkably optimistic, without devolving to or imploding in bitterness. He remained keenly focused on a goal that would take six decades to finally come to fruition.
Bolden also expressed that, “It is my hope that my pardon will inspire others to continue to fight for justice and to stand on the truth.”
This elder, with the patience of Job, should serve as an inspiration to all who lack tenacity, resilience, and single-mindedness in the pursuit of justice and positive change. At 87, he knows he never gave out or gave up.
Who are we who, by and large, are far younger than Mr. Bolden but less determined in our pursuits? Galatians 6:9 admonishes us “Let us never grow tired of doing right, for if we do not faint, we’ll reap a harvest at the right time.”
I’m so thankful that Abraham Bolden lived to finally reap his harvest in his lifetime.
