Good government starts with accountable leaders who work on behalf of the people. Elected officials who work to benefit themselves are not the kind of leaders who can move our city forward at this important crossroad. To decrease the influence of big money and bring transparency and accountability to our city government, we need comprehensive ethics reform.
This is why I will vote “yes” on Proposition R on April 5, and why I encourage you to do the same.
A diverse group of local grassroots organizations and leaders agree. The League of Women Voters, SLACO, Forward Through Ferguson, Women’s Voices Raise for Social Justice, St. Louis Young Democrats, the 8th Ward Democrats, the 24th Ward Democrats, Reverend Darryl Gray, Yinka Faleti, Dr. Gena Gunn McClendon, Alderpersons Annie Rice, Christine Ingrassia, Megan Green, Anne Schweitzer, Bill Stephens and many more all strongly endorse a “yes” on Prop R.
This isn’t my first time looking at the issue of ethics and accountability in government. When I served in the Missouri House of Representatives, I was responsible for investigating and issuing reports on potential ethical violations by my colleagues. As the Vice Chair of the Ethics Committee, I saw firsthand how important character and integrity were to the governing process, and I also saw what happened when it failed. I was affirmed by the trust my colleagues placed in me to be a watchdog for abuse and corruption. I believe that responsibility did not end when I left office.
Current laws in St. Louis allow Alderpersons to engage in conflicts of interest that are outlawed in other cities. Alderpersons can take official action on legislation that personally benefits their own business interest. This is illegal in other cities, and it doesn’t have to be this way.
Proposition R would:
Prohibit alderpersons from taking official actions where they have a personal or financial conflict of interest related to the legislation being considered.
Give power to draw ward boundary maps to an independent citizens commission composed of diverse, qualified city voters who must hold public hearings and keep neighborhoods together.
Prohibit lobbyists, aldermen, and others with conflicts of interest from serving on the commission.
Prohibit the Board of Aldermen from overriding the will of the people on voting methods for municipal offices.
The same politicians who want to continue gerrymandering their own districts and oppose an independent, community-driven process are protecting their self-interests once again by opposing Proposition R. The truth about Prop R is that it was written for the people, by the people. The League of Women Voters, Show Me Integrity, and a dozen volunteers crafted Proposition R by surveying 800 St. Louisans, including placing ads on the St. Louis American’s Facebook page to solicit responses from across the city. The proposition reflects what the people of our city asked for: a policy that finally addresses conflict of interest abuses across the board.
In addition to cleaning up conflicts of interest in redistricting to ensure equitable representation, particularly in North City, Prop R will also prevent our elected officials from overriding the will of the people on the way we vote for municipal office. Presently, the Board of Aldermen can vote to silence our voices, repeal approval voting, and go back to the days when 35% could win an election. Proposition R will make sure that never happens without first giving the people a vote.
Our alderpersons should work for our interests, not the other way around. It should be common sense that they cannot use their office to benefit themselves. Ethical, transparent, and accountable governance would move our city forward, and that is why I encourage you to vote yes on Proposition R for Reform on April 5.
Jeanette Mott Oxford was a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 2004-2012, served as House Ethics Committee vice chair, and resides in St. Louis.
