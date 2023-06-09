As cities, states and our nation face many political, economic, and social challenges, who we vote for in upcoming elections carries monumental importance.
Many state legislatures, including Missouri’s, are in recess. But their accomplishments, or lack thereof, are still fresh in our minds.
Furthermore, Congress choosing to be embroiled in a last-minute wrangling to avert a financial crisis here at home and worldwide may have been high drama, but it was completely unnecessary.
No doubt your city, or other local governmental entity, also has its share of challenges and problems exacerbated by those who have utter disregard for what is in the best public interest.
At every level there is much to evaluate as you decide who you will choose to fill elective offices and make decisions on your behalf.
Choosing wisely is paramount.
Most elections are still a year away. Yet there are many opportunities and ways to become engaged early in the electoral process to help us make better choices.
But many of us want to get engaged only when we have to, perhaps a few weeks or days before we have to go to the polls and cast a vote.
Shouldn’t we look into candidates’ backgrounds to find out as much as we can about who they are? What do they truly stand for?
Many candidates are very good at hiding their true colors, or being evasive on how they truly feel about issues until after they are elected.
But if we pay close enough attention — and become more engaged — we can figure it out.
If they have held elective office before, then they have a record — good, bad, or ineffective. They have shown you who they are and what their agenda is.
Believe them.
All elections are important at every level of our governmental system.
But the one that will consume most Americans, and which is already dominating the political conversation and media attention is the 2024 presidential election.
While President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, many candidates are seeking to become the Republican nominee, including former President Donald Trump.
Townhall meetings with the aspiring Republican candidates are already taking place and being broadcast broadly. The first Republican primary debate is scheduled to occur in August.
The overriding question: Who will be most qualified to lead this very divided nation — on many fronts — with all its serious, and what could be defining, challenges?
What qualifications will you look for in the candidates who will be vying for your support, and ultimately your vote?
First and foremost, the president should know this country’s history, the role, structure, and function of our form of government. The president should be the role model when it comes to respecting and upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.
Which candidate consistently demonstrates a command of the major issues, challenges and policy decisions facing the country in sufficient enough detail to distinguish between good advice and bad?
For such an important position, who we elect must have the right leadership experience. He or she must be able to select the right cabinet or management team to grapple with some of the most complex issues facing our time within our borders and globally.
The president must be both inclusive and compassionate to balance the needs of the rich and the poor, the young and the elderly, the needs of minorities with those of the majority, the privileged and the disenfranchised.
The president must perform the ultimate balancing act, making decisions based upon what is good for America and its citizens.
These are the minimum qualifications to be president of United States.
But electing a president is only the beginning.
There will be many elections for various offices occurring in 2023. There will be even more occurring in 2024, including all 435 U.S. Congressional seats and some of the Senatorial seats.
Many of the qualifications required to become president also apply to all candidates seeking to hold public office along with other specific ones unique to a particular branch of government.
All elections have consequences that directly impact the quality of our lives both physically and psychologically. We cannot underestimate the impact that perpetual virulent political discord, instability and uncertainty have on our collective psyche and sense of peace and hopefulness for the future.
Who will you choose to lead?
Janice Ellis has lived and worked in Missouri for more than three decades, analyzing educational, political, social, and economic issues across race, ethnicity, age and socio-economic status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.