It was New Year’s Eve 1996: My cousin Anthony and I were sitting at his mother’s dining room table playing a card game. Our mothers were in the kitchen, laughing, smoking cigarettes, and telling old stories about their childhood. Our mothers were several months apart in age, which in turn made us more like siblings. Anthony and I had both recently graduated from HBCUs, Morehouse and Hampton respectively. As we sat there, we realized that the New Year was coming soon and Anthony said to me, “Hey Cuz! What are your resolutions for next year?”
I don’t remember my exact response, but it was probably some long list that included a bunch of unattainable goals, like finding a husband or paying off my credit card debt. After Anthony graduated from medical school and went away for his residency, this turned into a yearly phone call ritual. Each year, we would tell each other our lists, and each year, we would come up short. So I stopped making New Year’s resolutions. Instead, I just promise myself to make the next year a better one than the previous.
We’re working to make positive change in our city, and as we head into 2022, we know protecting our communities from COVID-19 will be a top priority. We’re still learning about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, but we already have the tools to protect ourselves. Get vaccinated, wash your hands, mask up, and physically distance where possible. If you feel sick, stay home. I’ve spoken often about losing my only remaining uncle, Anthony’s grandfather, to COVID-19; no family should go through that kind of heartbreak.
That’s why I got vaccinated right away and got my booster too. I made sure my son was too when he became eligible. He loves to play basketball, and vaccination has helped him stay on the court and in school. As a mom, I see first-hand how our kids succeed when they can learn in person, surrounded by their friends. Getting vaccinated is how we keep our schools healthy, safe, and open. When I’ve talked with parents during my visits to Saint Louis Public School and Affinia Healthcare’s pediatric vaccine clinics, they’ve all said the same thing: vaccination gives them peace of mind knowing their families have a layer of protection from the virus.
Make sure you, your families and your friends - everyone age 5 and older - are vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines are free, safe, and effective, and those getting their first dose are eligible for a $100 gift card at City of St. Louis Department of Health clinics and federally qualified health clinics. Get your vaccine booster too. More and more people are getting vaccinated, so visit vaccines.gov to find first-dose and booster opportunities near you.
Let’s make a resolution together, to do whatever we can to help make our households and our communities healthier and safer as we head into 2022. Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones this holiday season, and I will keep working every day to make St. Louis a fairer, safer place for everyone - no matter your zip code, the color of your skin, or any identity you hold. Happy New Year and God bless.
