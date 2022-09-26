The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers.
The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
In an earlier commentary the editorial board said, “The solutions being offered by the progressive side are not working…” [“Handcuffing the police can only increase safety for St. Louis criminals”]
How quick they are in labeling new ideas as failures even before they have been implemented!
For example, look at the Southside Schnucks having problems with the unhoused and shoplifters. The Post reflexively calls for more police. Has anyone tried setting up service providers in the parking lot to actually deal with the problems that our fellow residents are having? Won’t more law enforcement merely create a revolving door of short-term incarceration or drive the problems to another location? Instead, Schnucks could be limiting some of its alcohol sales and cooperating with an effort by involved alderpersons and other businesses to expand the adjacent Community Improvement District and hire a social worker for the area.
We can’t expect law enforcement to solve our social issues. The police themselves argue they’re not trained to be social service providers. Yet they are consistently asked to respond with law enforcement tools to situations legitimately requiring different services.
Besides, where are these hypothetical police officers going to come from? The Post editors blame Defund the Police attitudes for driving cops out of the city. But the issue of officer shortages is nation-wide, existing in response to police misconduct. It is a hole the police dug for themselves, and it is not going to be solved any time soon.
Nor can we simply spend more to hire additional police. The City will never win an arms race with St. Louis County for higher pay and incentives.
Calling for non-existent police to show up at Schnucks or anywhere else is pretending to offer a solution, not actually dealing with the problem.
The Post also cites progressives’ opposition to street and aerial surveillance as part of the problem. Such technology is often touted as the solution to police understaffing. But ineffective programs are hardly a solution.
Aerial surveillance in Baltimore proved to be quite expensive with an imperceptible impact on crime, and street cameras are no more effective than street lights in reducing crime.
Furthermore, a study of our ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, conducted by one of our police department’s own, found it practically useless in solving gun crimes.
We are throwing good money after bad while problems at Schnucks go unattended. Instead, we need to solve localized problems by identifying their immediate cause and engaging the various stakeholders—government, businesses, non-profits, or simply concerned citizens—who can provide solutions.
With the number of police at an all-time low, we can hand off other functions currently handled (ineffectively) by police. Sex work, traffic, and drug abuse might well be better dealt with by private and other governmental agencies.
Civilianizing current police functions is not without its obstacles, and no system will be perfect. But we can no longer go on being underserved and calling for ineffective, obsolete solutions.
In light of police shortages and their inability to address social needs, the calls for Defunding the Police are hardly naïve. They are a practical realization that the Emperor has no clothes and that creative new solutions must be found as we are forced, and inspired, to Re-Imagine Public Safety.
John Chasnoff
University City
314-413-0454
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.