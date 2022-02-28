On November 3, 2020, over 87,000 St. Louisans voted to pass Proposition D for Democracy and put in place a new election system that works to empower people, not politicians.
But now eight alderpersons are trying to override the will of the people and repeal Proposition D with respective Board Bills 159 and 160. Subverting the people’s voice will take our city backwards—eroding public trust, reducing government effectiveness, and all but guaranteeing that our representation is anything but representative.
We call on the Board of Aldermen, including alderpersons James Page and Shameem Clark Hubbard, to stand with the people, not against us, and protect Prop D.
The new approval voting system provides winners with a true mandate to govern by ensuring the person elected to office is also the person with the most support. Requiring broad electoral support to win elections means a more accountable, representative city government for the many, not just the few.
Our old election system was plagued by vote splitting, spoiler candidates, and unrepresentative victories. The new system, in stark contrast, increases accountability and eliminates these barriers to entry for new candidates. Responsive officials and candidates who really work to serve the people rise to the top. Less popular candidates don’t win due to vote splitting.
Proposition D also encourages voter education. Before the new system was established, the April municipal election was viewed by many as meaningless. With Proposition D, the April election has become a meaningful, competitive runoff between the top two vote-getters. Voters now have a chance to educate themselves on candidates, as opposed to the old system where low turnout and plurality partisan primary elections essentially predetermined election winners.
A new generation of leaders have been given a fair shot at running, winning, and serving their communities. Candidates with the best ideas, and not just those with the biggest bank accounts, have a legitimate chance to succeed. Voters feel empowered expressing their true preferences as they take part in a more meaningful process of picking leadership in our city.
Proposition D was created in consultation with national and local input, put on the ballot by a massive grassroots volunteer effort, and supported at the polls by over 68% of St. Louis voters. Board Bills 159 and 160, conversely, were not created in consultation with community members or policy experts and will not be sent to any ballot box. This is bad policy written in bad faith that only serves to silence our voices and take away our collective power.
Missourians do not appreciate when state legislators in Jefferson City reverse important initiative decisions and overturn popular will. City politicians should not follow the same unjust path. We have only conducted one election with the new process put in place by Proposition D. It ran smoothly and winners have a mandate needed to move St. Louis forward, including Alderman James Page who may not have been elected under the old system.
Citizens' ability to enact necessary and meaningful change through the initiative process is an essential part of our representative democracy. Our voices should not be silenced by a small group of politicians. Many alderpersons have committed to stand with the people and vote against repeal.
As residents of the future 14th and 10th Wards, we hope Page and Hubbard will do the right thing by protecting the will of the people and voting “no” on Board Bills 159 and 160.
Joan Hubbard is a member of the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis. LaShana M. Lewis is the Board Chair of Show Me Integrity Education Fund and the CEO of a diversity, equity, and inclusion consulting firm.
