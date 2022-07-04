It’s been 60 years since Malcolm X’s famous speech where he told the truth about the treatment of Black women in the United States.
Brother Malcolm said, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”
Anyone who thinks those words aren’t still true should watch footage of the House Jan. 6 committee testimony of former Fulton County, Georgia, election workers Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman.
Do you know how it feels for the President of the United States to target you?” Freeman asked during her testimony.
Although Black women may be disrespected, unprotected, and neglected, we are still the heart of democracy.
Ruby Freeman’s courage, and that of her daughter Shaye Moss, to testify — despite enduring two years of racial terrorism because of Donald Trump’s lies — is proof that although Black women may be disrespected, unprotected, and neglected, we are still the heart of democracy. And the Black community can’t wait until white supremacists physically harm Freeman and Moss to turn their names into a clarion call — hashtagged or otherwise — for justice.
In their June 21 testimony, the mother and daughter both described the horrific, racist threats they have been subjected to since Trump and his minions began their campaign of harassment against them.
Freeman had people calling her house threatening her and showing up at her home.
“I don’t introduce myself by name anymore, I get nervous when I bump into someone in the grocery store who says my name. I’m worried about who’s listening. I get nervous when I have to give my name for food orders,” Freeman testified.
In America, if you’re a Black woman, you’re always fair game for attack.
The harassment started in December 2020 when Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, falsely claimed that security camera footage of the two women helping count ballots showed them passing around a rigged USB drive like “vials of cocaine or heroin.”
Then, in a January 3, 2021 phone call to Georgia election officials, Trump falsely accused them — by name — of rigging the presidential election against him and causing him to lose Georgia to Joe Biden. Trump mentioned Freeman’s name 18 times, calling her a “professional vote scammer,” a “hustler,” and a “known political operative.”
The two women’s lives turned into hell to the point that they were forced to start GoFundMe campaigns in December 2021 because it wasn’t safe for them to go to work.
“I worked with Fulton County Voter Registration from 2011 to 2022, and it gave me pleasure helping the public learn everything about voting,” Moss wrote on her GoFundMe page.
Keep in mind, Moss and Freeman stepped up at one of the riskiest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic. No vaccines were available on election day and total infections skyrocketed past 100,000 per day for the first time on November 4, 2020, the day after Americans went to the polls.
Despite this, Moss and Freeman went above and beyond to ensure people in Atlanta could safely vote.
After watching Moss’s testimony, white author, activist, and CEO Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin asked some real-talk questions that indicate she understands what Malcolm X said six decades ago:
“Do we love Black women, who show up to vote for Democrats more than any other voting bloc? Do we love Black women, who organize our democracy daily and fight for its survival? Do we love Black women enough to say that this line that was crossed that destroyed the safety and the sanctity of the lives of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman is a point of no return? Do we love Black women?”
Liz Dwyer is managing director of Word in Black.
