As St. Louisans, we often talk about our city and region’s challenges. We ask ourselves why we can’t overcome them to be as successful as cities like Nashville, Austin, Texas, and Charlotte.
If we want to learn how to overcome our challenges, we should look to the St. Louisans and communities that have worked to overcome more than their fair share.
I believe the story of the 24:1 Community provides a lot of lessons our region can learn from.
The 24:1 Community — an area comprised of 24 (now 23) municipalities in the Normandy Schools Collaborative footprint in North St. Louis County — was born during the volatile mortgage crisis of 2008. Like the pandemic in 2020, the crisis hit under-resourced communities the earliest and the hardest.
My good friend, the late Honorable Mayor Mary Carter of Pagedale, convened her peers from surrounding municipalities to begin a conversation on how to address this crisis, and she asked if we at Beyond Housing could help. Our organization had gained her trust in the years prior through our community development work in Pagedale which included building 100 new homes. She told her peers that we could be trusted and would be a good partner. From there a radical conversation began about how these 24 cities could work together.
These discussions grew to include residents and other stakeholders. What resulted was more than a community, it was a movement.
Flash forward to present day. Our region is still talking about its same challenges. Yet the 24:1 Community, despite enormous challenges, is moving forward.
Together with the community and many partners we have raised and invested more than $150 million into the 24:1. Together we built hundreds of new homes and rehabbed hundreds more. Together we built a cinema in Pagedale along with two senior centers, a Midwest BankCentre, Affinia and BJC health centers, and Carter Commons which is home to several minority-owned businesses. Many families have found greater success as we work to strengthen more through holistic services provided to families in 509 affordable rental homes throughout the community.
Together, we began to change the narrative.
Working together also gave us greater power to stand up when we needed to. During the 2020 education crisis in the Normandy school district, the 24:1 Municipal Partnership — a partnership of local mayors and leaders — and hundreds of residents led the charge for greater accountability and a change in district leadership, along with the right for residents to elect leaders on the district’s Executive Governing Board.
In 2015, twelve municipalities in the 24:1 filed a lawsuit to challenge Senate Bill 5. The bill unfairly capped traffic fines at 12.5% of the municipalities’ operating revenue compared to 20% elsewhere in the state. Had we not stood up together, Bill 5 would have crippled the budgets of these smaller communities and made it difficult for them to survive.
Things are far from perfect, but they are far different than before. The 24:1 Community is living proof of what can be achieved when people realize their collective power and begin working together. When people decide it’s time to act because no one else is going to do it for them. When everyone understands that an investment in one part of a community is a step forward for the collective whole.
That is an example our region needs to follow.
In my last article, I wrote that if a rebirth of St. Louis is going to happen, it will start within our under-resourced communities. We have invested significantly in St. Louis in the last several years. As Midwest BankCentre Chairman and CEO Orvin Kimbrough recently said in an event Beyond Housing sponsored with the St. Louis Business Journal, “If we really get serious about aspects of our region that have been left behind, we’re going to be a world-class city once again.”
No matter where we live in this region, we are part of a greater whole. A whole that is only as strong as all of us put together.
When the rest of St. Louis understands this as well as the people in the 24:1 Community do, we will finally move our region forward, once and for all.
Chris Krehmeyer is Beyond Housing president and CEO.
