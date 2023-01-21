The office of St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green encourages residents to help by making a blood donation at its semiannual community blood drive on Monday, February 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Room 208 of St. Louis City Hall.
Held each year during Black History Month, Comptroller Green’s February blood drive honors Dr. Charles Drew, the physician and medical researcher who developed the first large-scale blood banks early in World War II.
The Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to meet the needs of patient care, and there is an ongoing need for African American blood donors for sickle cell therapies.
Donors who participate in a February Red Cross blood drive receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida, including round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a $100 voucher for the resort’s Ocean Hai restaurant, and a $750 gift card for expenses. Details are available at rcblood.org/heart.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
The following measures are in place to operate in the safest way possible for donors, volunteers, staff, and visitors to city hall:
· All blood donors should schedule an appointment in advance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org.
· Visitors to city hall must wear masks or face coverings and will have their temperature taken at the point of entry. The Red Cross requires all individuals at blood drives to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
· Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Learn more about the Red Cross safety protocols at: COVID-19 and Blood Donation.
