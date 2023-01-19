Soon after losing her daughter Alexandria Bell in The Oct. 24, 2022 Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shootings, Keisha Acres has been there for Bell’s friends, classmates and school staff.
On Tuesday, when classes resumed for the first time in three months, she was at the school as the sun slowly began to rise.
“I’m overwhelmed, but I’m here for the kids,” she said. "I’m in the mom role right now, so it’s not about me, it’s about them. That’s pretty much where it is. It’s about the children and me standing in the gap for the parents that can’t be here, so I would want somebody to do it for my daughter.”
A former CVPA graduate forced his way into the school, and killed Bell and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka.
Dozens of former students, parents, and supporters greeted students arriving, some before 7 a.m. Smiles mostly replaced tears, and hugs were shared.
"It felt like the CVPA way today, the way we do business,” Kacy Shahid, CVPA principal said after the school day ended.
“It was a productive day. I feel like everyone was in good spirits. We had smooth transitions."
Shahid said she is “focusing on the mental health of the students and staff.”
“It was good having counselors available. We had some good connections made with the therapists who were here. I feel really good about the support we have received."
This week and next the school will be holding half-day sessions “as students adapt to being in school again.”
"This is a really special day for the entire district,” said George Sells, SLPS director of communications and marketing.
“The amount of work required, the persistence of those involved, and of course the bravery and perseverance of our students and staff who were present for the tragedy of October 24th should stand as examples for everyone," Sells said.
He called Tuesday’s return “just one step on a long journey.”
“We will continue doing all we can to meet every member of our CVPA family ‘where they are’ in the recovery process. Whether it's a counselor, a therapist or a virtual option for school, we will continue to meet those needs as they move past this terrible trauma."
With students returning to school, and full-day classes nearing, Acres said people can gain strength from her daughter.
“I would just want everybody, when you start to feel overwhelmed, to just take a breath and just keep Alex in the forefront of your mind,” Acres said.
“And when you feel like you want to give up — don't. And the biggest thing is, do it because she can't.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.