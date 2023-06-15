Dear Fathers, an online media platform, is designed to promote stories, news, and information about Black fathers. Its goal is to allow them to be seen, heard, and celebrated.
Leading to Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, the organization will host an event Saturday, June 17 to “honor 15 Black fathers, while also fostering networking, fellowship, and community."
“There’s not a lot of spaces for Black men and Black fathers,” Jesse Alex, co-founder of Dear Fathers said.
“Doing something that's in a positive light and making people feel seen and heard through this event, which will bring great energy, rooftop vibes, and music is great. I think it’ll be a good time.”
Honorees include Michael Brown, founder of the Michael Brown Sr. Chosen For Change Foundation and father of Michael Brown (Black teenager who was killed by a white former Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014); Justin Tatum, basketball coach and father of Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum; Terrell “Young Dip” Evans of the 314 Day Foundation; Cbabi Bayoc, visual artist and illustrator, and more.
“With the event we’re highlighting 15 Black fathers that are not only doing great things at home with their kids, but also excelling whether it's owning their own business, providing entertainment, or being pillars of the community,” Brad Edwards, community organizer of Dear Fathers said.
“It’ll be great networking, great music being provided. It's really gonna be a celebration. We have so much going on in St. Louis that’s negative," highlighting these guys and showing the positive side of St. Louis is what we’re looking to do with this event.”
Alex formed Dear Fathers with his longtime friend Lamar Johnson Jr. Both grew up without a father in the household, and agree they missed out on learning certain things. Alex and his father recently reconnected after not seeing each other in 20 years.
“These spaces that we create are super important for me because I grew up without these types of conversations in my household and was never surrounded by that type of energy,” he said.
Alex’s uncle, who played a pivotal father figure role in his life, will be at their event.
“He coached me on a lot of my basketball teams and things of that nature,” Alex said.
Edwards’ father, and also a godfather, were always there for him, and they will also be at the event.
“My father has always been present,” Edwards said. “He and I have a great relationship. I’m especially looking forward to this because this will be my first event that my father will attend. Because of him I’m in this position, and I’m looking to do the same thing for my kids; being someone they can look up to is very important to me.”
The event isn’t exclusive to Black men or Black fathers. Everyone is welcome; however, they do not recommend small children attend. They encourage teenagers and young adults to come check out the happening.
A Dear Fathers’ partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals will be announced during the event, according to the hosts. Tickets will be on sale for an event they’re having in September featuring a panel on fatherhood and mental health with the Cardinals.
“We expect the event to be good, positive energy, it's something different for the city because there aren’t many spaces celebrating Black men and Black fatherhood,” Alex said.
Dear Fathers hosts its Father’s Day weekend event this Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. at Anew, located 519 North Grand Blvd.
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fthrs-day-stl-tickets-628679757077.
