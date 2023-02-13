The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., St. Louis Alumnae Chapter (SLA), will host its annual Economic Business Panel at 9 a.m. Saturday Feb. 25 in the St. Louis City Hall Rotunda.
Representatives from the St. Louis Development Corporation, Northside Economic Empowerment Center, and St. Louis Treasurer’s Office of Financial Empowerment, along with female business owners, will offer advice and share their journey and highlight how they became entrepreneurs.
The discussion will be moderated by Briana Lawson, and will include:
Dawn Higgins – Made You Smile Jewelry, LLC; Belinda Little – St. Charles Nutrition; Deanna Granger – But First You, LLC; and Felicia Hinton-Ramey – Fait Maison Cobblers and More by Felicia
“You’re not meant to merely exist, your purpose is to live,” said Granger.
“At But First You, LLC, our mission is to support clients on their journey to self-discovery, healing, fostering better relationships, and leading a fulfilling life.
The event is open to the public, according to SLA President Bernadette White.
“We look forward to our members coming together each year to share their entrepreneurial gifts and talents with our community at large,” said White.
“The past few years, we’ve had to hold this event virtually due to the pandemic, so we are beyond thrilled to be able to connect in person with those wanting to learn more about how to navigate the complex world of business ownership; what a treat for women aspiring to take their dreams to the next level.”
This program is aligned with Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust, in which Economic Development is a focus area. Registration is open through February 24. Please visit https://form.jotform.com/SLADST1913/ED-BusinessPanel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.