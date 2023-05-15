The message throughout a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson on Jan. 2, 2023, was that the community must carry on his mission of service through his foundation.
Johnson, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 61, can see that his many works on behalf of under-served Black children is continuing.
More than 500 children participated in the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation annual Easter Egg hunt in April and the Johnson Foundation free HBCU recruiting combine was held Saturday May 6, 2023, at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
Joining the scores of youth football players that ran drills and were scouted, dozens of volunteers, and members of the community attended throughout the day.
“This was DJ. Community, kids, families, and life-changing opportunities,” said Jim Collins, DJCF president.
Collins is continuing a tradition that Johnson started almost a decade ago. His vision was to create an opportunity for local football players to network with coaches from HBCUs and all collegiate levels, including Power 5 schools.
Football players from throughout the area displayed their skills, and received coaching tips that could help them excel on the field and potentially earn scholarships.
“Today is an indication that DJ’s work will carry on,” said Collins.
“There are volunteers everywhere. We will continue being here in St. Louis city. We are going to keep it going.”
Georgiaetta Binion, one of Johnson’s sisters, attended the HBCU combine and said the turnout and enthusiasm “warms my heart.”
“I knew [the community] was going to be here. I’m just so happy.”
Brian Jordan, a two-sport star who played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons, told KSDK, “DJ had done so much for this community in St. Louis.”
“I would always come in to play in his golf tournament, and I will always be here as long as I am needed.
Jordan spoke with the more than 300 players and 12 HBCU representatives, calling the experience “a wonderful time.”
“The kids got the exposure that they need, that’s what DJ was about,” Jordan said.
“His legacy continues to move forward. I’m happy to be a part of it.”
According to his family, Johnson’s untimely death was caused by an aortic dissection, a rare condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery.
Johnson was born July 21, 1961, the youngest of eight children. He was raised by a single mother in the Darst-Webbe Public Housing Project south of downtown St. Louis, who was an advocate for tenant rights.
After starring at McKinley High School and winning scholarship offers from college teams throughout America, Johnson vowed to stay close to his family and community and attended the University of Missouri. He would graduate with a bachelor's degree in education.
Johnson was named a Big Eight Conference All-Star as a defensive back, was drafted in the fifth round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. After four seasons, he was traded to the Miami Dolphins, where he played during the 1986–87 season.
Johnson founded his charitable foundation in 1993 to help improve the lives of underprivileged children and families in the St. Louis area.
“I know DJ is looking down and smiling,” said Collins.
“We are going to make sure we keep that smile on his face.”
