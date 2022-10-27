Alexzandria Bell, a talented dancer, was planning a trip for her Sweet 16 in a few weeks. Jean Kuczka was planning her retirement in just a few years after a long teaching career of “making a difference.” Both lives were abruptly and tragically cut short at Central Visual and Performing Arts on Monday, when a 19-year old former student forced his way into the locked school, killing Bell and Kuczka and injuring six others. Since the gunman specifically wanted to be the next national school shooter according to a journal found in his car by police, we choose not to use his name in this column. He was a 2021 CVPA graduate who returned with an AR-15 style rifle, over 600 rounds of ammunition and more than a dozen high-capacity magazines.
Our hearts are with the CVPA community, as well as with all students, families, and teachers in St. Louis Public Schools. We mourn the lives stolen by this violence. We grieve the innocence that was lost.
As more details emerge in the coming days and weeks, we urge those facing a mental health crisis to contact Behavioral Health Response, which has partnered with the city and SLMPD to provide the community with immediate resources through the 24/7/365 Crisis Line by dialing 988 in St. Louis or calling 314-469-6644.
SLMPD was rightfully applauded for its quick response, aided in part by some officers who were at the nearby funeral of Sgt. Rebecca Andrews Kitchell. Some SLMPD officers were seen wearing dress uniforms outside of the school, indicating this to be the case. Thank goodness so many officers were close to the school - CVPA parents reported being put on hold when trying to alert 911 dispatchers of the horrors unfolding inside the school. Police arrived four minutes after receiving calls for help, and they confronted the gunman within eight minutes of their arrival. Within two minutes, police shot and disarmed the gunman, who later died at a nearby hospital. Certainly there was less loss of life because police took immediate action. Students, teachers and staff also followed all lockdown and safety procedures, which also helped spare lives.
SLMPD chief Michael Sack confirmed at a Wednesday press conference that the school was locked and the assailant used “force entry” to access the school. There were seven security guards present inside of the school.
On Tuesday, Sack shared two passages written by the gunman. He described a young person with serious mental health issues. Chief Sack emphasized the importance of speaking up if a loved one appears to be struggling with mental illness.
Sack said the gunman’s family has been cooperative “and did everything within its power,” to guide him to mental health resources. The family tried to make sure he was taking prescribed medications and would search his room. They were aware he was in possession of a gun, and the gun was taken from him and turned over to an adult. Police could not confirm if it was the same gun used in the attack, or how a gun ended up back in his possession.
The CVPA shooter did not have a criminal history and, reportedly, he was able to legally purchase his firearm from a private seller.
Legislation at the state or federal level could close this so-called “gun show loophole,” which allows a gun purchaser to evade background checks if they buy from a private seller. Missouri residents cannot purchase handguns until they are 21 years old, but teenagers could easily buy weapons of mass destruction in this manner.
The very existence of this loophole increases the likelihood of a firearm - like an AR-15 - getting into the hands of a person who otherwise would not pass a background check. If people are the problem and not guns, why do our state laws so easily allow access to guns?
There is a major problem with the number of guns on our streets and how easily accessible they are in our state. Those problems are compounded by a lack of mental health resources available in Missouri, including the inability for persons struggling with their health to get screened and access affordable treatment.
Our lawmakers know the steps that need to be taken and they understand the legislation that they need to pass. But they haven’t. And they won’t - at least, not without public pressure.
Elected leadership across the region responded swiftly and most, without hesitation, identified the legal problems created by the Missouri Legislature’s passage of the so-called “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” also known as House Bill 85 from the 2021 session. SAPA, as it is known, levies a $50,000 civil penalty on any Missouri-licensed police officer who enforces federal gun laws that “conflict” with (read: supersede) the lax Missouri gun laws.
Sack said Wednesday the law would not deter him from doing what is right. “If I find something out, I’m going to pass it on [to the FBI,]” he said.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones choked up during her statement at the initial press conference on Tuesday, acknowledging her heartbreak for families and their scholars who have become accustomed to active shooter drills in their schools.
“I’m sure that everyone involved will have to deal with the trauma that will reverberate across our community in the days and the months to come,” said Mayor Jones. “This is so unfair, it’s so unfair.”
Both Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush appeared at Wednesday’s press briefing and other community events, where she comforted constituents, saying “it is OK not to be OK. It is OK to not hold it in yourself.”
The Missouri legislature and Gov. Mike Parson should and must do more.
Where is the special legislative session to discuss gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City? Why is the governor not summoning members of the Missouri legislature to respond to this tragedy, in the same way he called them to discuss a tax cut that benefits largely high earners in our state?
And how much longer should we be expected to suffer under repressive state laws that hinder law enforcement from getting some of these dangerous weapons off the streets?
When will state leadership stand up for St. Louis and our concerns, and not against us?
