The largely unexpected and huge rejection in deep-red Kansas of an anti-abortion referendum may portend a silent segment of voters who are irate about the extreme majority Supreme Court’s decision in June that removed federal protection of abortion rights. Kansas voted for Donald J. Trump by almost 15 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election and they are the first state to vote over whether to retain or overturn abortion rights in their jurisdiction.
The turnout was almost twice the usual primary vote, an unprecedented number for a primary election, and an unfavorable outcome could have cleared the way for the Republican-controlled state legislature to pass strict anti-choice legislation as states like Missouri have already done and many other state legislatures are poised to do. This election in Kansas could presage a dramatic change in election outcomes in nationwide elections November. This political awakening in this conservative Midwestern state may portend dramatic voter action across the nation.
Republicans have long used the issue of abortion as a defining feature of their political platform to help bring staunch support from evangelical Christians and Catholics and other anti-abortion voters to their ranks. This position has been a promise to their voters since Ronald Reagan pledged to change the U.S. Constitution to specifically forbid abortion as national policy. It has helped enable huge GOP political gains.
Now with the vote in Kansas on Tuesday, Claire McCaskill’s comment Tuesday night that, “[T]his should be a signal to every Democratic candidate out there” is an important wake up call. Certainly, if rural-dominated Kansas sees the proposed extremist Republican legislation for complete bans on abortion around the country and declarations of intentions to enact a national complete ban by Republican anti-choice zealots to be a threat, so should the rest of the country.
“This is a straight up and down vote on reproductive health,” said Kathleen Sebelius, former Kansas governor. “It is a pretty clean test on how strong voters feel about reproductive health and constitutional protections.” She also stated “I think what it should do across the country is just make people more comfortable talking about this issue as a galvanizing issue in the way we have, as Democrats, talked about health care; talked about any number of things. It’s a big difference between Republicans and Democrats.”
In any case this decisive victory, by nearly 20 points, in Kansas shows that supporters in that state of abortion were aroused and motivated to flood the polls because of anger and resentment of extreme anti-choice actions.
This could mean that the conventional wisdom that Republican control of both houses of Congress is a foregone conclusion “ain’t necessarily so,” particularly in highly contested Senate races in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and maybe North Carolina, Florida and even in the three person race in Missouri.
Abortion rights can and should be a major determinant to voter decisions in November. We agree with Senator Brian Sebatz of Hawaii that, “People are mad as hell about having these rights taken away” and Democratic strategists should not underestimate the electoral and political power of voters, particularly women, when their rights are withheld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.