Developer Paul McKee has a bad record when it comes to keeping his word. He once promised the people of north St. Louis billions of dollars in investments for new homes, offices and retail spaces. That didn’t happen. He promised, along with then-Mayor Francis Slay, that eminent domain would not be used to take property in his Northside Regeneration footprint. That promise was also broken.
Most recently, in his significantly scaled-down vision of Northside Regeneration’s development plans, he promised a hospital to the people of north St. Louis. To date, that hospital — whose scale has shrunk to a more modest three-bed clinic also hasn’t happened yet. But that’s just fine to some Black St. Louisans, who find the proposed name insulting.
McKee wants to call the clinic the Homer G. Phillips Hospital, the same name as one of the most important institutions in the city’s African-American history. At one time, Homer G. Phillips Hospital was ranked among the 10 largest general hospitals in America. From 1937 to 1979, the hospital, which operated at 2601 N. Whittier Street in the historic Ville neighborhood, primarily served the needs of St. Louis’ Black citizens. In fact, until city hospitals were desegregated in 1955, it was the only hospital for Black St. Louisans.
These are excerpts from a Post-Dispatch editorial printed just over a year ago that provided a forewarning, along with this publication, about the implications of this shameful ploy by Paul McKee. It is likely that McKee made this ill-advised decision at the behest of people in his inner circle. Despite the fact that one of his attorneys, Darryl Piggee, sought to take responsibility, this is McKee’s call.
In any case, this is another cynical and dishonest attempt to assuage some of the deep-seated resentment about Mckee’s use of public funds to build a tiny private health facility (that can make no claim to be even a small hospital). He doubled down on his folly by seeking to appropriate the name of a revered and iconic teaching hospital.
In a blatant attempt to deflect criticism for the years of his unmet claims and hollow promises, McKee persists in his refusal to heed a broad growing pushback in the Black community. Moreover, his disregard is reckless and politically damaging for his political allies, some of whom sought earlier to dodge taking a public position expecting that this issue would go away. But those avoidant officials – and McKee – find themselves in an increasingly tough position. In the past, they have often been able to operate outside public awareness. But this issue will be hard for them to avoid, and it is made worse by the facility’s board’s arrogant boast that they have “no intention to re-examine the naming of this hospital.”
However, we now do see some politicians reversing their positions as they come to realize that McKee has become an unduly burdensome political liability.
State Sen. Karla May, who seems to disavow her previous indifference to the months-long protest, now says rightfully that “The original Homer G. Phillips Hospital created careers, wealth and good-paying jobs for African-American people. It provided care to African-American families and was a place of peace in a deeply racist world.” She adds “I stand with the individuals and activists who oppose a hollow appropriation of the name Homer G. Phillips Hospital.” May now implores leaders to “open a facility truly worthy of the name and legacy of Homer G. Phillips Hospital. Do these things and help heal old wounds in a community that deserves real care.” Better late than never. We applaud Sen. May and other political leaders who reject Mckee’s naming of this urban care center after the magnificent Homer G. Phillips Hospital, but wonder where her colleague, Sen. Steven Roberts, Jr. stands.
May joined an overwhelming majority at the St. Louis Board of Alderman, including its president Lewis Reed, who passed a nearly unanimous and stern rebuke of McKee and his condescending actions. 1st Ward Ald. Sharon Tyus, the outspoken sponsor of the resolution calling the current clinic’s name “inappropriate cultural appropriation,” promises a fight if McKee fails to relent and change course.
In the Black community, we have long seen too many elected officials who operate as if their major goal is to advance their personal and political interests. The community believes and expects that the people they elect will instead be accountable and responsive to their interests and concerns.
By his arrogant behavior Mckee, aided by his political sycophants, has earned even more disdain from much of the Black community by showing a lack of respect and sensitivity, even contempt for, one of its hallowed historic institutions, Homer G. Phillips Hospital. And, despite his boastful swagger, the collateral damage from his arrogance may have just begun.
