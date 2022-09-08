As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with a politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
This reality compounds the city’s ability to address more effectively some of its many daunting problems. As we ponder the choices to fill the remaining term of longtime aldermanic board president Lewis Reed, (who resigned after he was indicted of and later pled guilty to corruption), we must take a more comprehensive view of what the priorities should be for city government and who is the preferred choice to work to foster these much needed reforms.
We saw major declines in the city’s population and tax base with accelerated flight to the suburbs and beyond, particularly from the 1950s (St. Louis was the nation’s 8th largest city in 1950) to the 1980s. That population decline has continued into the 2020s. That means that the caliber and effectiveness of its political leaders need to be measured by who can best face its obstacles and provide the governance that can optimize the city’s considerable potential.
Despite its toughest challenges real or perceived that contribute to its overall national reputation, there are real opportunities to create a growth mentality that takes advantage of our location, low cost of living and many other unique characteristics. These advantages represent opportunity for forward-thinking resourceful people with new ideas both here and beyond.
Much of what must change is rooted in the city’s archaic, inefficient governance structure, outdated infrastructure, and deeply-rooted regressive politics. There needs to be a new generation of governance and political leadership. The Board of Aldermen needs to be restored to its role as policy maker and legislative body with better compensated and qualified staff. These changes are essential to assure that alderpersons have the needed support and are able to commit and carry out their considerable responsibilities full time.
Fortunately the voters decided to reduce the number of aldermen from 28 to 14 in 2023 to better reflect the reality of the city’s massive population loss. Protests from some incumbent alderpersons insist that this reduction will inhibit the influence of leaders from our most marginalized areas of the city. Maintaining the current structure is hardly a responsible approach to reverse the city’s precipitous decline, particularly the north side’s continued decline that penalizes access to basic city services including educational and retraining opportunities.
This election provides an excellent opportunity to continue some of the reforms initiated by Mayor Jones in collaboration with Comptroller Darlene Green. It is most important that the new member of the city’s powerful 3-member chief fiscal body be compatible with these leaders and have a shared commitment to changes that are needed to attract and support economic development that is more inclusive and equitable – “win-win development” that serves the interests of the people of the city’s current and future investors. Exploitation and entrenched cronyism and corrupt political deals must give way to transparent developments that benefit the entire city and its people.
Some of the qualities we are looking for are a public record of progressive advocacy for the well-being of all St. Louisans, hard-working, collaborative, and have a demonstrated ability to work credibly across racial, geographic and class lines with like-minded elected officials. In addition, the candidate must have an understanding of the intricacies of government and the distinct well defined roles of each branch of government. They should also realize that there must be a strategy to grow in revenues to pay city employees competitive wages and be deployed in accordance with best management practices, not political cronyism.
The American is convinced that based on the above criteria and her past performance, we join Mayor Tishaura Jones U.S. Rep Cori Bush and endorse 15th Ward Ald. Megan Green as our unequivocal choice to become the next president of the Board of Alderman. It was an easy choice given the past history of her opponent. Make certain you join Mayor Jones and U.S. Rep Bush in their support for Ald. Green on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
