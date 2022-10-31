Amid a dramatic shift in the politics of the city of St. Louis, the outcome of the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for new aldermanic president will help determine the future direction of the city. The criminal indictments of three members of the Board of Aldermen, including its long time president, Lewis Reed, forced this contest between a former ally of Reed, Jack Coatar, and Ald. Megan Green. The person that wins this election will have to face voters again next March along with all of the other members of the current board when the number of aldermen will be reduced by half.
There has been a lot of speculation about the impact of either outcome of this aldermanic president race. In any case, the winner will have only a single vote on the powerful three-member Board of Estimate and Apportionment. Each candidate has supporters on this current lame duck board. But importantly, both Mayor Tishaura Jones and U.S. Rep Cori Bush have endorsed Megan Green.
The predicted tirade against these popular Black women elected officials from the editorial board of the region’s daily newspaper continues its embrace of anyone they feel is the more centrist politician needed to block the influence of what they characterize as “progressive extremists.” However the value of the board’s arguments is undercut by their highly selective memory about some of their embarrassing choices in the past, whose names they don’t mention. They make only a perfunctive reference to “the corrupt machine-style politics of the past” and certainly no mention of the deeply inefficient bureaucracy and archaic infrastructure that burdens any city administration. Their harsh subjective, even vindictive appraisal of the current mayoral administration confirms a bitterness and personal animosity.
They ignore the specifics of past failures as well as the many unique challenges any administration will face in this old river city in the new technology age.
Clearly there is a need for greater collaboration rather than single-minded rancor if there is to be enhanced success for St. Louis in the future. There are no fail safe policies and certainly no level of financial resources available at the municipal level to make a huge sustainable difference. Our problems are compounded by our location in a state with regressive policies on issues from gun control to health care, economic development and tax policy and education.
There must be more and fair balance in discussions of public policies at the local level that also address the concerns and well-being of all St. Louisans that were denied for so many years.
We urge voters to follow the example of Mayor Jones and Cong. Bush who know that Megan Green will join them in the fight for fair treatment for everyone.
We join them in their strong support for Megan Green. Vote for Megan Green for aldermanic president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.