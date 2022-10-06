Socioeconomic disparities and an ever-growing wealth gap in America continue to afflict the Black community. Despite this reality, recent studies still show that Black families contribute to charities more than any other racial group at roughly $11 billion, annually.
St. Louis has historically been renowned as one of the most generous regions in the country, and our local Black community has played a critical role in this. One of the premiere organizations setting the bar for Black philanthropy is United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Leadership Giving Society (CCS), founded in 1994 by Dr. Donald Suggs, publisher of The St. Louis American, after recognizing that Black leaders needed a stronger voice in the philanthropic community in St. Louis.
Since then, the Society has grown and expanded to over 600 members and is now the No. 1 philanthropic program for Black leaders in the nation. Members pledge $1,000 or more to United Way of Greater St. Louis each year to tackle our region’s most pressing issues. To date, CCS has raised nearly 60 million for the community.
The Society is named after the first woman and first Black person to lead United Way of Greater St. Louis as president and chief executive officer, Charmaine Chapman. During her tenure, she led United Way through extremely successful fundraising efforts. Chapman passed away in 2001, but the Society is committed to honoring her memory through giving, volunteering and by fostering the next generation of Black leaders under the direction of Michelle Tucker, the organization’s second Black female president and chief executive officer in its century-long year history.
We are honored to help continue the legacy of this group that prioritizes the importance of Black giving and Black leadership by serving as co-chairs of the Charmaine Chapman Society’s 2022 fundraising campaign. As longtime CCS members, key community leaders, and former leadership of a United Way-supported agency, we’ve seen the power of United Way and the impact of CCS giving firsthand. Through this Society, we are making an enormous difference and lending a helping hand to countless neighbors in need. Our dollars help to feed, shelter, educate and inspire others.
The history of Black giving is rooted in sacrifice, compassion, and our willingness to love our neighbors as ourselves. Those roots still hold true to this day, and we encourage fellow leaders and neighbors to continue to honor the distinguished history of the Charmaine Chapman Society by working to create a better tomorrow.
Please visit HelpingPeople.org to donate or to learn more about the Charmaine Chapman Society and other ways to get involved with United Way of Greater St. Louis.
Vernon “Vito” Bracy of RVC Solutions and Adrian Bracy of the Steward Family Trust are 2022 Charmaine Chapman Society Co-chairs
