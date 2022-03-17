Today, March 17, 2022, The St. Louis American proudly yet humbly celebrates our 94th birthday. We think it means something that we are the only local African-American newspaper continuously published since 1928, and the longest continuously published weekly newspaper in the St. Louis region.
We also recognize that news organizations and other information sources are changing rapidly, conglomerating, and even closing permanently. The American faces many of the same struggles of the news industry overall, adjusting to losses in advertising revenues and the growing digital information landscape.
Yet The American continues to report on relevant issues that impact the Black community, focusing on its challenges and its triumphs and providing a nuanced depiction of the lives of African Americans not found in mainstream media.
We seek to tell the multitude of stories found in the Black community.
The St. Louis American was founded in 1928 in the era of Jim Crow by Judge Nathan B. Young and several prominent African-American businessmen, including Atty. Homer G. Phillips, to advocate for social change. The American started as a modest eight page “paid” tabloid, with a circulation of just over a few thousand. Nathaniel Sweets came in less than a year later. Sweets led The American for more than 45 years as owner/publisher. Throughout the 1940s, ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, The American continued to gain respect and readership, through its venerable editor Bennie G. Rodgers, who worked for the paper for more than 50 years, and is still known as the “dean of Black journalists in St. Louis.”
Shifting changes in the demands and expectations of readers and advertisers led to our currently evolving structure. In the 1980s, we went to a free distribution model, in response to changing residential patterns, and dramatically increased our circulation, available largely at locations where our readers worked and shopped. Simultaneously, we increased the content in our publication to include more broad coverage of the African-American community. We have been embracing the internet as an opportunity rather than a threat.
In 1929, Nathaniel Sweets’ vision of The St. Louis American was “to give a voice to the African-American community that was lacking, and bring them information they could use. The St. Louis American should carry news tailored to the African-American community and anybody who wants to know about it.”
Sweets’ vision continues to guide us in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, more than ever with our growing multi-media platform.
We want to thank our loyal readers, as well as our advertisers and donors, for their generous response. We urge support of our advertisers as they help enable our print product and stlamerican.com to be free to the public.
We want to continue to provide value to and relevance for our print readers, online viewers, social media followers, and advertisers, as well as attendees at our annual recognition events. Since we always consider ourselves a work in progress and refuse to be satisfied with the “well, that’s how we’ve done it in the past” rule, we seek to maintain and strengthen The American.
Team Work
We’re especially proud of our St. Louis American team members past and present, for their collegiality, diligence, and hard work. These dedicated individuals share our aspiration to bring a high-quality product to the market each and every day to share information and continue to advocate for essential societal change. While we have recently brought on board some new members to our staff, we’d like to note, and take pride in the fact, that more than one third of our team has been with The St. Louis American for more than 20 years of their professional lives. Very few media outlets can make that claim. We are deeply grateful to them and all of our team members, past and present, for their hard work, professionalism, steadfastness and commitment to our mission – serving the community.
Again, thank you St. Louis! We can’t do this work without you!
