The city of St. Louis has seen its population reduced by two thirds and now there will be a cut in the size of its legislative body by half after the Board of Aldermen elections on April 4. Moreover there has already been a dramatic shift in the composition of the board that reflects demographic population shifts, retirements, some surprising defeats of some incumbents and candidates new to elective politics.
On April 17, the new board will convene led by Aldermanic President Megan Green who has run unopposed in her bid to retain the position she won last year after she defeated her former colleague, Alderman Jack Coatar. The post was left open after the resignation of Lewis Reed, the longtime aldermanic president after he was indicted and convicted.
The smaller board will increase the responsibilities of its members who will now have additional staff as well as increased compensation. We need well-resourced alderpersons who are able to be more engaged with their ward services and legislative duties.
There are also expected to be some structural changes in the board’s processes along with the increased demands on aldermanic members as the city seeks to revive its fortunes. There is a need for greater collaboration between the respective branches of city government, as well as more equitable cooperation with the private sector, including developers.
The corrosive “inside politics” of the past must give way to more effective governing that better addresses both the challenges and opportunities around public safety, economic development, housing, public education and transportation issues if this city is to halt its slide and rise again. Much of the trajectory of the city and its peoples’ future will be determined, at this inflective moment, by the outcomes on April 4.
The St. Louis American’s endorsements reflect our best understanding of what choices offer a higher caliber of the leadership this city sorely needs from its elected officials.
These are our endorsements for the city aldermanic contests in addition to some other policy questions on the ballot.
In any case, whatever your choice, your voice must be heard via your vote next Tuesday, April 4th.
Ward Endorsements:
1-Anne Schweitzer
3-Shane Cohn
4-Bret Narayn
5-Helen Petty
6-Daniela Valezquez
7-Alisha Sonnier
9-Michael Browning
10-Shameem Clark-Hubbard
12-Tashara Earl
13-Norma Walker
14-Rasheen Aldridge
Vote yes for marijuana sales tax propositions
Missouri voters spoke clearly when 53% supported legalizing adult use marijuana on Nov. 8, 2023.
Voters should be just as determined to pass propositions in both St. Louis city and St. Louis County that authorizes a 3% sales tax on all recreational purchases of marijuana products.
St. Louis County estimates that the tax will bring in an annual revenue stream of $3.5 million. While the tax earnings would go into the general fund, by county statute, 69 percent of the general fund must be allocated to public safety. Of that amount, 48% goes directly to the St. Louis County Police Department.
With county expenditures outpacing revenue by $40 million annually, the revenue from the sales tax will be essential in keeping up the standards of service that county residents want delivered.
Importantly, the tax will only be assessed on recreational marijuana purchases, and not on medicinal marijuana, which was approved by more than 60% of state voters four years ago.
Also, consumers that do not purchase a legal marijuana product will not have to pay the tax.
Voters in the city, county, St. Charles County, Kansas City, and more than 90 other Missouri municipalities with similar marijuana tax propositions on the ballot to vote YES.
Nicole Robinson for St. Louis Community College Trustee
The St. Louis American endorses Dr. Nicole Robinson in the upcoming St. Louis Community College Trustee race.
Robinson, a Central Visual and Performing Arts Magnet High School graduate, attended the St. Louis Community College system before receiving a BS in Management from National Louis University, an MBA from Fontbonne University then received an EdD in Education & Psychology in Organizational Leadership from Pepperdine University.
On the nonprofit side, Robinson founded the “Hatz 4 Hearts” foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing supportive services to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. In addition, in 2022. Robinson was appointed President of the St. Louis Chapter-National Women’s Political Caucus Training Institute.
Robinson’s commitment to education and community service are just two reasons this publication endorses Ms. Robinson for a seat on the St. Louis Community College Trustee board.
Vote YES on Proposition C
With the St. Louis Board of Aldermen being reduced to 14 members from 28, it makes sense to also review the city’s charter regularly. If passed, Proposition C would create a ninemember charter commission that would meet every 10 years. The commission would review the city’s foundational document and draft any proposed changes that would then go back to the voters. Members of the charter commission would be nominated by the mayor from a pool of applicants recommended by the Board of Aldermen. The nominees would require approval by the board. Three would reside south of Arsenal, three in an area roughly north of Page Boulevard and three in the central corridor. The process would be transparent, would involve opinions from different people in different parts of the city, and would rely on a vote of the people to pass any charter changes. The St. Louis American endorses passage of Proposition C.
