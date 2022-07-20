The stakes in the upcoming mid-term elections couldn’t be higher for democracy and basic human and voting rights in this country and for African Americans in particular. Clearly the Republican Party itself has recklessly followed Donald J. Trump and has become an existential danger to the country and its governing institutions. These are tumultuous and dangerous times with hard earned rights being slowly and intentionally taken away.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said rightly last week that Republicans have become a deadly threat to the country, saying “the Republicans are not capable of governing a democracy.”
Pelosi is right when she issued a warning that Republicans have followed Trump’s incessant lying, cheating and corruption that have help stoke the divisiveness and turmoil in the country today. That means Democrats have an opportunity to take the high ground of truth, ethics and fair play. But that strategy must also be pursued with determination and resolve.
In Missouri there is an interesting situation where this red state is widely expected to swamp Democrats again. But there is no certainty in politics. To combat and turn this alarming outcome around, Democrats must come up with simple, but emotionally charged messaging that hits the gut and makes their voters want to turn out. This state votes heavily Republican because their voters are motivated (mostly stirred by fear and grievance) and show up at the polls, not because they greatly outnumber Democrats.
Black voters must understand that so many rights they have taken for granted for years are in real danger of being taken away.
Since Black voters are an essential core of the Democratic Party, they must show up or the far right wing Republican revolution stirred in the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent session will be just the beginning of drastic policy changes that would be devastating for African Americans.
The primary election will be held on August 2 to determine who will be the Democratic and Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the November 8 general election.
The most important questions for Black Missourians in the primary election is which of the two leading Democratic candidates are most aligned with our interests and concerns and who has the best chance to win in November. First, we can’t afford to waste our votes on hopeless candidates who have no chance to win or pay attention to irrelevant issues about who went to a debutante ball many years ago.
November is likely to be difficult for any Democrat running statewide to win, but it can be done. (Who expected that we would see two Democratic senators come from red state Georgia, Their victories give Democrats a numerical majority in the U.S. Senate). The Democratic candidate who has been forthright and trustworthy in their campaign position (unlike Republican nominees for the U.S. Supreme Court who quickly pivoted from their declared position on precedent as soon as they got confirmed) is Trudy Busch Valentine. She is a wealthy woman, but so are Democrats Pelosi and Diane Feinstein. She filed on the last day because she wanted to have someone run who shares her values. She is an inexperienced politician but she is strong, firm and outspoken in her convictions.
Not content with a life of luxury and ease that was available to her, she chose to become a nurse with its physical hardships, workloads and emotional demands. She made a choice driven by compassion and a desire to serve others. Moreover wealth has not insulated her from personal tragedies and suffering nor diminished her concern for others beyond herself.
In contrast, her major opponent has sought to offer the electorate some Republican-lite positions. His campaign has not created a choice that strongly rebukes the bombastic politics of the Trumpist Republicans.
We, along with other like-minded voters, need to use our considerable ballot power to help elect someone who would work to create a real alternative to the unmitigated disaster this country faces.
We face a critical decision that will make a difference in our everyday lives and our loved ones in a time of great national peril. We strongly urge a vote for a tenacious, trustful and empathetic woman, Trudy Busch Valentine, in the August 2 Democratic primary.
