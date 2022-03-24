My open letter is addressed to these civil rights pioneers in heaven: Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and the first Black candidate for a major party presidential nomination; Rosa Parks, whose refusal to tolerate racism helped jump-start the civil rights movement in 1955; Judge Constance Baker Motley, the first Black female federal judge; Dr. Dorothy Height, who served for 40 years as the president of the National Council of Negro Women; Congresswoman Barbara Jordan; C. Delores Tucker, civil rights leader; Rev Willie T. Barrow, civil rights pioneer; America's poet Dr. Maya Angelou and Althea Simmons, chief of the NAACP's Washington bureau and the organization's chief Washington lobbyist.
My Dear Sisters,
The world has been changing for the better since you left us all too soon, as we move forward to achieve Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of equality. Now we are on the edge of a remarkable achievement: seeing the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, if the Senate confirms the brilliant Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination.
A Harvard Law School graduate who has served as a law clerk on the Supreme Court and two lower courts, vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a federal public defender, a U.S. district judge, and current federal appeals court judge, Judge Jackson stands out as one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees in the court’s 233-year history.
All of you deserve credit for paving the road that led to Judge Jackson’s nomination, just as you paved the road that led to the election of our first Black president and vice president, the election of the 28 Black women currently serving in the U.S. House, and my own career as the first Black woman to manage a major party presidential campaign and as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee.
Each of you threw rocks in the stream and sent ripples through the Black community that turned into waves, as Black women and men took advantage of the opportunities you helped create to go to college, medical school, law school, and take other educational paths closed off to us in years past. And we can now vote thanks to your work — something my parents were barred from doing when I was a young girl in Louisiana, and something many Republicans are now trying to suppress.
I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, hearing “no you can’t” when I dreamed big dreams for my future and the future of other Black Americans. Judge Jackson’s nomination fulfills the promise of President Barack Obama’s campaign slogan: “Yes we can.” Like President Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris, Judge Jackson is making that slogan a reality.
When I was young, I never imagined a lawyer who looks like me could sit on our nation’s highest court in my lifetime — a court with a disgraceful history of racism.
For example, in 1857 the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in the case of the enslaved Dred Scott that “a negro, whose ancestors were imported into [the U.S.] and sold as slaves” could ever become a U.S. citizen and had no right to file lawsuits seeking freedom or anything else. The same decision said the federal government could not limit slavery to certain territories, leading to the Civil War.
And in 1896 the Supreme Court’s infamous 7-1 Plessy v. Ferguson decision upheld the constitutionality of segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine.
How times have changed!
Judge Jackson is your daughter. She is where she is because of you. Her elevation to our highest court is supported by everyone who believes that opening the doors of the American Dream to all of us is a moral imperative and that we shall overcome the slings and arrows of those who do not.
Look down from heaven, dear sisters, and watch Kentanji Brown Jackson make history, just as you did.
Donna Brazile is Democratic National Committee [DNC] vice chair of voter registration and participation, and former DNC interim chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.