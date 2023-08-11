Amid the political dysfunction, and historic indictments of a former president, the very survival and future of our democracy hangs in the balance.
What are we willing to do to save democracy, to save America?
You may be asking: “What can I do to help save our democracy?”
A lot.
But far too often, we treat politics as a spectator sport.
To many of us, politics is like a passing parade — a moving panorama of faces and personalities that we cheer on or come to fear, often with passion but only rarely with action.
We are content to leave the critical operations of our government to others as we pay intermittent attention and abdicate the responsibility of holding them accountable.
As citizens of a democracy, we have a critical role to play and responsibilities to carry out. More so now than ever.
We, the people, cannot afford to remain on the sideline.
We can easily become overwhelmed, discouraged, and fearful of how our nation and our way of life might change.
Take heart. Take courage. Take a stand. We all have a personal and collective decision to make.
First, and foremost, are you willing to stand for truth and integrity? If you do, will you demand it from your elected officials who represent you — across all levels of government?
Will you stand and support the rule of law that protects our citizens and institutions? Will you insist that those who represent you do the same? If they don’t, are you willing to vote them out of office?
History has many examples of how one person decides to take a stand for the greater good and inspires many others to join in the effort.
Now is our time to take a stand.
America is facing its greatest test in contemporary history.
We have been tested before, beginning with the American Revolution and our formation as a nation. Through the Civil War, World War I and II, the Korean War, the Cold War, the Vietnam War and other conflicts.
There have been many defining moments in recent history that have changed the course of America.
Yet, we have stood. America has not only survived but thrived.
Today, the test is different. The enemies are different.
We are fighting a war of words, propaganda, and false indoctrination campaigns waged by some leaders who seem hell-bent on destroying democracy rather than protecting it.
We have been confronted with social movements and cultural wars before. The difference is that they were not born and fueled by lies, misrepresentations, and conspiracy theories.
As much as we may have grown weary, we cannot afford to ignore what is going on at the national level and right around us. It is not up to “them.” It is up to “us” to make sure that they do not prevail.
What is your list of things for which you are willing to stand?
In the coming months, with a very divided America, when truth is being drowned out by lies, misrepresentations, cowardice, selfish interests, personal agendas, and waning or no love for America, we all have a personal and collective decision to make.
It will not be enough to continue to just go along to get along irrespective of the detrimental consequences. It will require open minds that demands truth and facts, no matter how difficult they may be to face.
Who are you standing with? Why? What is there to gain personally, societally - short term, more importantly long term?
The overriding question: While the constant misinformation and disinformation campaigns continue, will there be enough of us left who will be willing to cut through it all and make the best decisions for democracy, and America?
Democracy, nor America, will survive if there isn’t.
We, the people, are the only hope to save our democracy, our republic.
Are we willing, and do we have the courage, to stand?
Missouri Independent columnist Janice Ellis analyzes educational, political, social, and economic issues across race, ethnicity, age, and socio-economic status.
