Demond Hughes, 31, had grown weary…of himself.
“I got tired of sitting in prison with people telling me when I can eat or when I can take a shower,” Hughes said emphatically.
“I got tired of having to call mom or dad and other relatives asking them to send me money so I can eat. I got tired of coming home then starting it all over again. It took me a minute to get a hold of it all, but I finally did.”
Hughes and his “best friend” and business partner, Maurice Thomas, will soon celebrate the first anniversary of their business, “No Cap Embroidery” in North County.
The duo prides themselves on stitching about any image on different fabrics including T-shirts, ball caps, bath towels, jackets, purses and more. If there’s a portable network graphic (PNG) or a joint photographic expert’s group (jpeg) file to feed into the embroidery machine’s built-in computer, Harris said “barely nothing is impossible.”
When asked if the phrase “No Cap” in his business title gave potential customers the idea he didn’t do ballcaps, Harris admitted it has been an issue.
“Yes, I’ve had people who think we don’t do hats, but the word ‘embroidery’ in our name, I think, gives them a clue we do everything’.” Hughes admitted.
The term, he said, is simply a nod to younger people who know it denotes something that’s “fresh, no playing around, ‘no faking.”
“We’re real with this and we’re going to get the job done,” Hughes added matter-of-factly.
For Hughes, his business anniversary is much more than a recognition of a promising endeavor; it’s an acknowledgment of a revamped, promising life.
Hughes was vague about the crime he committed at the age of 18 while a senior at McCluer North High School, but he insists it was the only one. His inability to listen or “play by the rules,” led to probation violations and recurring stints in “the system,” he said.
After 10 years of not living his best life (with five of those behind bars) Hughes said he's reversed his life’s trajectory and finds encouragement as an entrepreneur in charge of his own destiny.
“Sometimes I give myself praise because I’ve been dealing with a lot of mental challenges since I was young. But I got past that rebellious attitude and now I’m doing what I want to do.”
After his prison release, Hughes got a job at Lids, an embroidery shop located in area shopping malls. He learned to operate various embroidery machines and worked his way up to store manager. But, he said, the job was not satisfying.
“I didn’t like how an employer could put a cap on how much I could make. I didn’t like the idea of making someone else rich,” Hughes said.
Harris attributes his sentiments to his parents whom he defined as “do-for-self hustlers.”
“My parents have always been entrepreneurs so it’s kinda built into me to be on my own. I like the idea of eating what you kill and doing the hard work.”
Harris’ father, Kenneth Hughes, is a deputy chief fire marshal with the Robertson Fire Protection Districtin Hazelwood. His parents also owned about 25 properties, he said, while he was growing up.
His mother, Lacha Hughes, has operated a home healthcare agency, Divine Hands Homecare, for about 13 years. It’s located next door to No Cap Embroidery.
Little did Hughes know that his parents were tracking his progress. His father had frequent conversations with managers at Lids who sang his son’s praises.
He was told his son had managed the Lids store in South County, and opened and managed The Galleria location. Management, the father was told, was considering sending Harris out-of-town to open other stores.
Noting his success in the embroidery business, Hughes’ mother asked him the cost of purchasing a machine to operate his own business. Embroidery machines run the gamut from $250 at-home-versions to $50,000+ commercial varieties.
Hughes said his parents invested about $40,000, which allowed him to purchase two highly ranked, refurbished commercial embroidery machines and open his business.
“It was one of those things,” his mother, Hughes, said. “We wanted to spend our money wisely, so we took what we had on the side and invested in him.”
His parents invested because they recognized something about him, Harris insisted.
“If they hadn’t seen the change in my life and my mindset, believe me, they wouldn’t have invested in me. They would have considered it a waste of their money.”
After almost a year in business, Harris said he’s considering offering classes so other young entrepreneurs can get into the business.
“It’s something cool to do even if you don’t plan on doing it full-time,” Hughes explained. “You can get a small embroidery machine and do things for friends and family part time. If you can get a couple of customers, maybe an organization or business that needs uniforms, you can make a few dollars and it's fun…it’s good business.”
Hughes’ mother proudly said her son is a chip off her block.
“I hear him on the phone talking to people about helping them learn the trade,” Hughes confessed, adding: “I’m sure he got that idea from his mom because I’ve helped several people start their own home healthcare agencies.”
Thanks to his parents, Hughes said he’s found his true niche.
“I’ve never seen anyone who has been through so much but keeps a smile on his face,” Hughes mother said, adding: “His attitude is, ‘hey I gotta work harder.’ He’s been focused on doing an amazing job and running his store and we’re very proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.