After learning that the childhood obesity rate in the Metro East area was among the state of Illinois’ highest, Melody McClellan took steps to reduce the number – literally and figuratively.
“Coach Melody,” as McClellan is called, created the FamFun3K Obesity Walk in 2016 through her business, Unwrap You. The event celebrated its seventh anniversary last weekend in Lincoln Park in East. St. Louis.
[This year’s] walk was phenomenal, with about 400 people and 40 vendors attending,” McClellan said.
“Just seeing the excitement in the faces of the families and the many children who participated was great. The increasing support from the city of East St. Louis, surrounding communities, and participating vendors allowed us to reach our goal of promoting health and wellness.”
According to the National Institutes of Health about 16.9% of children ages 2–19 years are obese. An additional 14.8% are considered overweight.
The prevalence of obesity is higher in Black and Hispanic children compared to non-Hispanic white children. About 35.9% of African American children ages 2–19 years are overweight or obese, compared to 29.3% of white children of the same age.
By contrast, 38.2% of Hispanic children (including Mexican Americans) ages 2–19 years are overweight or obese.
Overweight children face an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. It can also lead to elevated stress, depression, and low self-esteem. In 2013, the American Medical Association classified obesity as a disease.
To help prevent youth obesity, NIH encourages children to:
-Choose a sufficient amount and a variety of fruits and vegetables every day.
-Decrease consumption of high-fat foods and energy-dense foods that are low in nutrient value.
-Dine on small portions of food at home and at restaurants.
-Substitute water, fat-free milk, or low-fat milk for sweetened beverages.
-Engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate physical activity on most—preferably all—days of the week. --Reduce sedentary activity by limiting screen time to no more than two hours per day
“Our team continuously shares facts, resources, and activities to bring awareness to obesity through various forms of communication tactics and social media,” McClellan said of her year-round agenda.
“Obesity is not a condition; it is a treatable disease. By encouraging families to improve nutrition, physical activity, and lifestyle changes, it's possible to lessen the chances of young people developing many health issues.
“Preventative care is key to improving overall wellness.”
McClellan said this year’s walk raised $8,000 and proceeds will be donated to UniPres KinderCottage, God's Helping Hand, I Am ESTL Foundation, and the St Louis Area Diaper Bank.
Since the walk began, more than $20,000 has been raised for programs in Illinois and Missouri that help children thrive and participate in various activities.
The FamFun3K has also spread throughout the United States. More than 500 people participated in person and virtually, joining the event from more than 25 U.S cities and three continents.
“Our largest virtual team this year was in Birmingham, Alabama with 48 walkers. They will receive the Most Registrants Award. Next year, I’m selecting three additional states that have virtual teams, I’ll travel to support and walk with them,” McClellan said.
“We're excited about our continued growth and support from the East St. Louis community and our corporate sponsors. We're looking forward to next year's FamFun3K Obesity Walk which will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.