Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act was ruled on Tuesday as unconstitutional by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Wimes.
He rendered the 2021 law, which could have penalized law enforcement agencies for enforcing federal gun laws or assisting federal agents in their duties, “invalid, null, void, and of no effect,” in his written opinion.
St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Jackson County filed a lawsuit against the legislation in 2021, and the Justice Department filed a similar lawsuit.
[SAPA] makes it harder for police to do their jobs and strips away critical tools we need to protect our neighborhoods. We are encouraged by the federal court ruling today declaring it unconstitutional,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, and Jackson County Executive Frank White said in a statement.
"A bipartisan majority of Missourians want the state legislature to enact common-sense gun safety measures, like red flag laws and background checks, to help keep families across our state safe. But year after year, Jefferson City politicians have continued to pass dangerous bills that make it more difficult to prevent gun violence in our communities.”
Wimes said in his opinion that state and local law enforcement officials “may lawfully participate in joint federal task forces, assist in the investigation and enforcement of federal firearm crimes, and fully share information with the federal government without fear of penalties.”
“While purporting to protect citizens, SAPA exposes citizens to greater harm by interfering with the federal government’s ability to enforce lawfully enacted firearms regulations designed by Congress for the purpose of protecting citizens within the limits of the constitution.”
During a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes, Jones said SAPA “wreaked havoc on task forces that are common in Missouri, with local, state and federal law enforcement officers hamstrung by the law’s bizarre provisions.”
“It was opposed by municipalities and police chiefs from across Missouri, prevents police from enforcing federal gun laws, creating confusion and making it even more difficult for cities to protect our communities from gun violence,” Jones said.
Substantial raises for police
St. Louis has reached a pay raise agreement with the St. Louis Police Officers Association that will give officers and sergeants their largest raises in at least two decades, KSDK reported.
The raises – which translate to about $6,000 to $8,000 for officers with 10 years of experience – are part of a collective bargaining agreement that more than 2/3 of the city’s police officers and almost all of its sergeants agreed to Thursday, according to St. Louis Police Officers Association Business Manager Joe Steiger.
Union and city leaders are expected to sign the collective bargaining agreement next week. Pay raises will take effect July 1. Every officer and sergeant will get a $3,000 retention incentive.
The police pay raises could cost the city $16 million annually
Starting pay for officers will rise to almost $54,000 from $50,600.
Officers with 0-10 years on will get 8% raises.
Those with 11-20 will get 10% raises.
And those with 21-30 years will get 12%.
Sergeants with those experience levels will see raises of 9%, 11% and 13%.
In a statement, the Ethical Society of Police said “we are glad to see [pay raises] come to fruition at last. This pay raise applies to all SLMPD officers to finally put their wages within range of St. Louis County. This is a good start to help with retention but there is a lot more than needs to be done.”
Steiger called it “a meaningful raise [that] closes the gap and it’s a step in the right direction.”
Jones’ office said in a statement “This agreement will help the city be more competitive in hiring and retention. The City of St. Louis continues to expand alternatives to policing - community violence intervention, social work components, diversion programs, and dedicated funds towards youth programs - as we work to reimagine public safety and reduce burden on officers so they can focus on their main job: solving violent crime.”
“Retaining local control of the department is critical in doing so. In this agreement, the City won important language changes around accountability, including a provision that promotes local control of the police department. This is a testament to how under local control parties can work together towards a compromise solution.”
The agreement also states that the pay raises could be rescinded if the state of Missouri takes control of the city police department.
