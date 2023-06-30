Former St. Louis Alderman Charles Troupe representing Ward 01 for the 2012-2013 Missouri legislative session died yesterday Thus. June 29, 2023.
featured
Local News
Former St. Louis Alderman Charles Troupe has passed
-
- Updated
- 0
Other News
Most Popular
Articles
- Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee, Aoki Lee, accuse her ex-husband, their dad Russell Simmons of toxic behavior
- Contractor’s MBE ruse will cost him 18 months in prison
- J. Cole, now minority owner of Charlotte Hornets
- RIP Kam Bevel
- Tyler Perry finalizes deal to buy BET
- Shameem Clark-Hubbard slaps muzzle on Cohn
- Vontriece McDowell named a director for St. Louis Housing Authority
- Black History often hidden in plain sight
- St. Louis Development Corporation Awards $4.5 million to 900 city businesses
- Free Plan B now offered in area health centers
Videos
Collections
- 2023 Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards Reception
- St. Louisans at Indianapolis' 2023 Major Taylor Convention
- This Week's Photos: June 29, 2023
- This Week's Photos: June 22, 2023
- This Week's Photos: June 15, 2023
- Partyline: Black NASCAR-Stans
- Morris Day performs in St. Louis
- YRBK prom in STL at the Crack Fox
- This Week's Photos: June 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.