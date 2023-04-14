After labeling the attempt to remove her from office “foolishness” last week, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s ouster attempt “frivolous” in a lengthy legal response to his petition for removal.
Bailey filed a writ of quo warranto against Kim Gardner in February, which alleges she neglected her duties as circuit attorney. A 121-page amended petition was filed in late March which included additional allegations.
She called Bailey’s actions "a gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians and the democratic process."
“The Attorney General’s allegations for ouster are not law. They are politics.”
Gardner also wrote that some of Bailey’s allegations involve staff members and not the circuit attorney herself, which makes them irrelevant.
“[Bailey] alleges Ms. Gardner enters nolle prosequi [a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action] shortly before trials are to begin, up to 30% of the time…But he only alleges four examples of this, again none of which involve Ms. Gardner at all.”
Gardner said Bailey’s attempt to remove her from office is an affront to the 74% voters, who supported in her re-election bid.
"If the Attorney General or the political interests behind his petition were truly concerned about crime in St. Louis, they would seek to assist with resources," she wrote.
Last week at a Town hall meeting, Gardner said she would withstand the challenge for her job and vowed to seek re-election.
“I’m going to run again. Don’t you guys woory,” she said.
As for Bailey’s stance that she is soft on crime, Gardner said, “We know what the number one cause of crime is…poverty.
“If we give people the right opportunities to thrive, they will be great. They want you to believe we’re not great. They want you to believe that what the circuit attorney is doing is not great. But you know what, I’m about representing the people and the people want change!”
“Let’s talk about giving these kids a future. We want a community that embraces all young people. I had a mother and a father and grandparents who steered me in the right direction. We have situations where people have made the wrong decisions and are forever gone. Together, we must embrace all communities-Blacks, whites, Hispanics…everybody.
Bailey and Gardner will face each other for the first time in a St. Louis courtroom on Tuesday, April 18.
