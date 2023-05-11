As of June 1, 2023, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s days in that elected office are dwindling.
Gardner announced on May 4, 2023, she is resigning effective on June 1 after a months-long effort to remove her from office by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Gov. Mike Parson has said he would collaborate with Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on his selection to fill the remainder of Gardner’s term, but no interim circuit attorney had been named as Wednesday night.
In her resignation letter Gardner wrote that serving as city attorney “was an honor of a lifetime.”
“Unfortunately, since the time I took office, as the first Black, female prosecutor in the State, people outside of the city have targeted me and, to advance their goals, have also targeted the fundamental rights of the city's voters,” she wrote.
“The most powerful weapon I have to fight back against these outsiders stealing your voices and your rights is to step back. I took this job to serve the people of the City of St. Louis, and that's still my North star.
“And so, it is with a heavy heart but steadfast resolve that I am resigning my position as your Circuit Attorney, effective June 1st.”
Gardner wrote that the Missouri legislature’s hearings on a bill “that appears to permanently remove the right of every St. Louis voter to elect the Circuit Attorney,” led to her resignation, not troubles within her office. The bill would allow the governor to appoint the St. Louis circuit attorney.
“The proposed bill strips that right from all of us. If I can stop that from happening, I will, even if that necessitates my considering leaving the office to which you have elected me,” Gardner wrote.
Mayor Jones said in a statement that Gardner “made history by becoming the first Black woman to lead the office.”
“There’s no doubt she has faced more obstacles than her predecessors because of it. Our Circuit Attorney’s Office is a critical public safety partner, and it must be managed and staffed effectively to help protect constitutional rights and deliver justice.”
Jones was critical of Gardner after a high school volleyball player from Tennessee was injured in a car accident that led to her legs being amputated. The suspect had violated his home detention at least 90 times, and there was bickering between Gardner and the 22nd Judicial Court as to who should be held accountable. Gardner’s initial responses to the tragedy were targeted by the mayor.
"In February, I said Circuit Attorney Gardner should take accountability for her office and do some soul-searching to determine whether or not she wants to continue in her role. She has clearly taken that advice to heart by offering her resignation,” Jones said.
"No one wanted to see the Circuit Attorney’s Office fail, and my administration has reached out consistently to the Office to offer assistance. We are hopeful that the governor will work with local leaders to appoint a successor who reflects the values of communities across St. Louis."
In a statement, the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit wrote that they remain committed “to serving the people of our great city and are ready to work with the next Circuit Attorney.”
“Whomever that may be, the 22nd Judicial Circuit expressed its wishes that he/she is successful in “restoring stability to the Office and rebuilding its ranks with experienced prosecutors.”
Gardner still has supporters in the St. Louis community.
The Community Justice Coalition praised the outgoing Gardner in a statement “for consistent pursuit of criminal justice reform agenda in St. Louis and her principled defense of the rights of voters in the City of St. Louis to elect their own Circuit Attorney.”
“As the only twice-elected African American female prosecutor in Missouri, she facedunprecedented right-wing Republican-led political attacks by Gov. Mike Parsons, the unelected Attorney General Andrew Bailey, the mainstream media, big business, and others opposed to her criminal justice reform initiatives.
“We support her sacrifice and decision to put the voting rights of the people over her personal interests.”
