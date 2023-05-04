St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner continues to vow that she will not voluntarily leave office and continue to fight Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s attempt to remove her from office.
However, she received troubling news on two fronts this week and the legal wrangling continued the way to a proposed September trial date.
On April 27, 2023, Judge Michael Nobel ruled for “indirect criminal contempt” proceedings for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after she did not show up at a scheduled contempt of court hearing. The hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. on May 30.
Noble, who was infuriated that Gardner did not attend two contempt of court hearings, said the circuit attorney’s office appears to be a “rudderless ship of chaos” and that she has shown “complete indifference and conscious disregard for the judicial process.” He has also requested the presence of her deputy Chris Desilets at that hearing.
In regard to the contempt cases, the 22nd Judicial Circuit announced on Wednesday it has appointed Allison Schreiber Lee as the special prosecuting attorney.
Lee, who currently practices family law, is a former assistant circuit attorney in St. Louis and a former assistant state’s attorney for Miami-Dade County, Florida. She also served as a special prosecuting attorney for the indirect criminal contempt docket in St. Louis County.
On Monday May 1, Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, released a statement voicing judges’ concerns with turnover in Gardner’s office.
“More recent departures from the Circuit Attorney's Office -- leaving fewer attorneys to prosecute hundreds of serious cases on the trial docket -- are deeply concerning to the judges of the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court,” said the statement.
“We will continue to make reasonable accommodations amid the CAO's current staffing crisis while always balancing the rights of defendants, crime victims and their families to ensure the fair and efficient administration of justice.”
On Tuesday, Judge John Torbitzky denied Gardner’s motion to dismiss Bailey’s quo warranto case to remove her from office.
“The number of alleged incidents and cases impacted, particularly when considering all of the allegations in each of these counts together, and in combination with the allegations that the examples are part of a pattern and practice of conduct, gives rise to a reasonable inference that [Gardner] has intentionally failed to act contrary to a known duty,” Torbitzky wrote.
“The facts alleged in the petition also permit the reasonable inference that [Gardner] was aware of occurrences in her office and yet took no action.”
Bailey spokesperson Madeline Sieren told St. Louis Public Radio he was “extremely pleased with the judge’s order.”
Among Bailey’s accusations is the claim that Gardner’s mismanagement of her office often led to cases being delayed or dismissed.
“There is also a reasonable inference that [Gardner’s] subordinates were acting at her direction or in accordance with her policies,” Torbitzky wrote.
“Whether any alleged failure of one of those subordinates could subject [Gardner] to ouster need not be answered at this time because the breadth of the allegations give rise to reasonable inference that [Gardner] has refused to perform her duties as circuit attorney.”
There was some positive news in Trobitzky’s ruling. He dismissed the allegations that Gardner failed or refused to timely move for the disposal of property, refused to comply with the state’s open records laws and mismanaged her office’s finances.
He said Bailey’s allegations “do not suggest willful neglect of office or any other basis for removal.”
However, Torbitzky also denied most of Gardner’s efforts to limit a vast number of being provided to Bailey.
Subpoenas to Marvin Teer, a former employee, and Christopher Hinkley, a current employee, would apply “only to personal devices and only to documents and communications with members of the CAO.”
“We are pushing forward with our efforts to remove Ms. Gardner from office to protect the people of St. Louis,” Sieren of Bailey’s office said.
