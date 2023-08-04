President Biden recently announced that Shuwanza Goff will serve as assistant to the president and director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.
Biden stated “I am pleased to announce that Shuwanza Goff, a Day 1 member of my team, will serve as my new Director of Legislative Affairs and help finish the job.
“Shuwanza is a proven leader and trusted voice on both sides of the aisle. She returns to the White House with strong relationships across both Chambers, forged over more than a decade on Capitol Hill.”
Goff recently served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of White House Legislative Affairs and House Liaison.
In this role, she led negotiations with Congressional leaders and coordinated outreach to advance White House initiatives and priorities on issues including infrastructure, COVID-19, postal reform, gun violence, semiconductors, healthcare and two major reconciliation packages. In addition, she assisted in the historic confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
