The Great Southern Bank 150k grant will sponsor the 5th St. Louis County Library (SLCL) bookmobile and will house 5,000 items. The current bookmobile fleet is aging and needs replacement SLCL said.
A bookmobile is a mobile library, a vehicle designed to transport library resources focusing on community access.
The donation will fund a mobile unit launching in the second half of 2024. SLCL operates four school bookmobiles visiting more than 50 public and private schools throughout 11 school districts in St. Louis County.
"School bookmobile service is engrained in memories of many in our community," St. Louis County Library Director & CEO Kristen Sorth said. "For many students, the bookmobile may be their only contact with St. Louis County Library. Bookmobiles eliminate many barriers to service and open up a world of discovery and enjoyment for students. We are meeting kids where they are. We are grateful to Great Southern Bank for continuing to make this service possible."
The new Great Southern Bank bookmobile will feature various authors, genres and age levels. The vehicle includes an accessible lift. The interior will have removable seating for visitors, and two staff stations where kids can check out books or ask questions.
"We are excited to sponsor a next-generation St. Louis County Bookmobile, providing important accessibility that will enrich our students' lives and learning experiences," Great Southern Bank St. Louis Market President, Brian Davies, said. "It's an investment that will pay dividends for years."
The new bookmobile will include a large, 21-foot awning to provide shade and shelter for outdoor access and activities. Additionally, the vehicle will contain a cradle point router to provide extended WiFi access in areas where the bookmobile will visit.
SLCL has been using bookmobiles since 1947.
School bookmobiles checked out 291,522 items to students and issued over 7,550 new library cards in 2022. Bookmobiles made 840 visits to schools and provided service to nearly 274,293 children.
To learn more about mobile services at St. Louis County Library, please visit https://www.slcl.org/content/bookmobile-mobile-services, and 314-994-3300.
