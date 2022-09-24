Starlett Frenchie is well known for her chicken noodle soup. And apparently, everyone on her staff at Hamilton Elementary has tasted her delicious meals. “In order to build community with her staff, she cooks for them on a regular basis,” said Dr. Alice Roach, a former colleague and current administrator for the Parsons Blewett Memorial Fund.
Frenchie confirmed her habit of bringing to school an air fryer, several George Foreman Grills and crockpots full of soup for her teachers and staff. “It’s nice to do something to make people feel special and it doesn’t cost a lot.” During her 21 years in education, and 13 years as the principal at Hamilton, Frenchie said she’s learned what it takes to bring people together and make a difference. “You have to be a servant leader and work alongside people, especially at a time when educators are feeling devalued.”
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com. All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
