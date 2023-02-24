Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) announced its newest academic college - the College of STEM. Leading the College will be founding Dean, Dr. Harvey R. Fields, Jr. Dr. Fields most recently served as the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Washington University in St. Louis.
Over the course of the last decade, HSSU has been a critical factor in developing a talent pool of diverse and work-ready candidates for Missouri’s STEM workforce. Harris-Stowe has become a leader for broadening participation of underrepresented and under-resourced students in the industry for the city, state and beyond. HSSU’s leadership in this space, and the continuing demand in our region, made the need for this College apparent; it is directly aligned with the HSSU mission.
As dean of the College of STEM, Dr. Fields will oversee the College’s creation and implementation. He will be responsible for ensuring the integrity and quality of each of its respective academic departments and existing programs, as well as developing new programs. STEM is currently the fastest growing degree field at the University. In the last several years, HSSU has received over $6M in funding for STEM-related programs and activities.
HSSU president, Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Fields as the inaugural Dean of the College of STEM. His experience, knowledge and passion are extraordinary and will serve as a strong foundation for the development of this new College and will serve our students exceedingly well. He is a visionary who has demonstrated his ability to positively impact scholars. His unwavering dedication to helping under-resourced students achieve success syncs perfectly with HSSU’s core values.”
Dr. Fields earned his doctorate in chemistry at Washington University in St. Louis. Since earning his doctorate, Dr. Fields has dedicated his career to equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice focusing on maximizing student academic success, particularly in STEM areas. He also has industry experience progressing in engineering and manufacturing leadership roles in various regions. Dr. Fields is active in the St. Louis community, currently serving on the Missouri Baptist Medical Center Board of Trustees, and chair of the St. Louis Chapter of the Morehouse College Alumni Association. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Morehouse College.
