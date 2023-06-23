Haven of Grace recently celebrated A MOMentous Luncheon at the Downtown Missouri Athletic Club with more than 400 guests in attendance.
Featuring spring fashion and fun, KMOV-TV weeknight anchor Samantha Jones hosted the fundraiser. The program kicked off with a greeting from Haven of Grace Executive Director Patricia Bosman. Honorary chairs Dana and Ron Redwing encouraged attendees to embrace the Haven of Grace mission to help young mothers transition to a life of success, sustainability and a healthful life for themselves and their children.
The afternoon featured entertainment by the Bosman Twins, followed by a fund-an-opportunity for “Project Lift,” to help Haven of Grace purchase a much-needed campus van.
Serving as chairs for the event were Bonnie Gipson, Sabrina Cockerham, and Caren Vredenburgh.
“The committee’s talent and determination produced an outstanding event that people are still abuzz about that was attended by the who’s who of local and national philanthropists,” said Patricia Bosman.
“Proceeds from A MOMentous Luncheon more than tripled that of the previous year.”
The Haven of Grace fills a need in the community to help women who are pregnant and homeless. We provide a place to live, educational programs, and long-term support to break the chain of generational poverty.
Families begin a new path – one that leads to independence, stability, and self-sufficiency. Each woman helped by The Haven of Grace becomes a stronger member of our community and eventually can begin giving back to those who helped her move forward.
The Haven of Grace was opened in 1988 in North St. Louis City by parishioners from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church who saw a growing need for these services.
The Haven’s Maternity Shelter can accommodate 10 women, ages 18+ and their children. Services in the first year include, Life skills curriculum covering seven core areas; Safe space to navigate a healthy pregnancy and delivery; GED coaching and continuing educational support; Case management and on-site therapy.
The Quad – Transitional Housing consists of furnished apartments on the same grounds as the Maternity Shelter for seven families. Services in the second and third year include Independent living with continued support; Space to meet goals while working or attending school; Begin financial responsibility with small rent and savings plan; Case management and on-site therapy.
The Haven of Grace recognizes that each young mom is an individual on a distinct journey. Its program team, including a family advocate and on-site therapist, works with each mom to create an individual goal plan for their family. The plan creates short-term and long-term goals that carry across our programs. The Haven of Grace moms create these goals in seven core areas:
Parenting
Housing
Independent Living
Physical & Emotional Health
Education
Employment
Spiritual & Character Development
To support the Have of Grace or volunteer, please visit www.havenofgracestl.org
